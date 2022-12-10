DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

First-ever girls cycle rally held in Khyber

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 11:04am
— Dawn
— Dawn

KHYBER: The first-ever cycle rally for girls was held in Landi Kotal tehsil of Khyber district on Friday under the Global Sports Mentoring Programme.

The event organiser, Jamima Afridi, who also belongs to Landi Kotal and is a social activist, told Dawn that 15 girls participated in the event.

She said international woman cyclist, Samar Khan was the moving spirit behind organising the first-ever such event in any of the newly-merged districts.

Ms Afridi said she and Samar Khan imparted one-day training to the participants of the rally as they showed keen interest in learning cycling.

She said all the participating girls had prior permission from their parents and mothers of some of them also spent the whole day watching their daughters learn the art of cycling.

She said that though the training was imparted a day before the rally in a walled compound, the rally was then held at Tatara sports ground where some limited number of female spectators were also in attendance.

Ms Afridi said that they had plans to organise more such sporting events for the tribal girls, enabling them to compete at the national and international levels.

Speaking after the rally, Samar Khan said environment in the tribal areas was totally different from what she had heard about it prior to her visit.

She said that tribal people were very cooperative and keen to allow their daughters to participate in such healthy and productive activities.

She said that tribal girls had great potential and there was a dire need of providing them basic and modern sporting facilities.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...