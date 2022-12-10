DAWN.COM Logo

Steps being taken to curb forced conversion: Sindh CM

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 10:31am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to curb incidents of forced conversion in the province.

He said this while presiding over a meeting convened to address the forced conversion law here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by CM’s Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and other officials concerned.

He said that his government was committed to countering cases of forced conversions to protect the rights of all minorities.

The CM said that the Sindh government would be forming a committee to create a consensus on the forced conversion law, which remained one of its priorities.

He expressed the hope that the consensus would be achieved through deliberations and dialogue.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

