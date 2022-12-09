DAWN.COM Logo

Ready to revive Saarc process, says PM Shehbaz

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mini­s­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakis­tan’s desire for revitalisation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) and signalled its readiness to contribute to the revival of the seemingly dead eight-member regional bloc.

In a tweet he posted to mark the Saarc Charter Day, PM Sharif reminded that the people of South Asia had suffered because of “missed opportunities” for regional development, connectivity and cooperation.

Pakistan is “ready to play its part for revival of Saarc”, he said.

Saarc has been in a state of limbo for the past six years as India has been blocking the hosting of its summit by Pakistan.

Pakistan was to host the 19th summit in November 2016, but India, supported by its regional allies Bangla­desh, Bhutan and Afgha­nistan, forced its postponement.

The last summit was held in Nepal in 2014.

Meanwhile, Foreign Off­ice spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at the weekly media briefing reminded about “undeniable proof” of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan and called on the international community to take notice of it.

She made the comment in the context of the first-ever India-Central Asia National Security Advisors’ meeting in New Delhi, which focused on counterterrorism cooperation.

India’s attempts to portray itself as a torch bearer of counterterrorism efforts are ironic. Its involvement in inciting terrorism inside Pakistan is widely established and documented, she pointed out.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2022

Moazam Beg
Dec 09, 2022 08:07am
We are hanging by a thread, getting one loan to pay off another loan, and getting more loans to pay more loans… no one takes us seriously because of this situation
Reply Recommend 0
Ch M Nayyar
Dec 09, 2022 08:10am
First good comments by PDM wale PM saab in a long time. Better trade and relationships should be sought.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Dec 09, 2022 08:11am
What Pakistan could offer to SAARC?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 09, 2022 08:12am
PM Sharif is eyeing money of SAARC Development fund which has more than $10B contributed by India alone
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Dec 09, 2022 08:16am
Go elsewhere. India isn't interested.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 09, 2022 08:16am
now since you need money from India surely you need to revive Saarc.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 08:17am
Pakistan is isolated. None of the SAARC countries - Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Srilanka and Bhutan are on actual friendly terms with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Dec 09, 2022 08:18am
First please revive Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Dec 09, 2022 08:24am
SAARC minus india is the only way to avoid Indian hegemony. Sri Lanka and Nepal would be on board with this, and now Afghanistan too, but Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh is in power only because of India.
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Dec 09, 2022 08:29am
PM wants to share his default strategy with member states
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 09, 2022 08:33am
Shabaz man you should just give up on making fake calls to divert attention from problems of the country. Let the true representatives of people come forward and lead the country in the right direction instead of begging.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 09, 2022 08:40am
Please don't expect loan from SAARC.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 08:41am
India should be careful or Pakistan will eat up entire SAARC development Fund and bankrupt SAARC itself.
Reply Recommend 0

