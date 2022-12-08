Policeman martyred in attack on Bannu checkpost

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred when terrorists attacked a checkpost near Kinger Bridge in Bannu district on Tuesday night.

Police officials said that the checkpost had been established near the bridge in the limits of Mandan police station as part of security measures to protect roads and citizens from attacks.

They said that the policemen deployed at the post were performing their duties as usual when they came under firing attack.

“The policemen returned the fire and a gun battle continued for some time,” they maintained, adding that a head constable, namely Sardar Ali Khan Marwat, embraced martyrdom as a result of the attack.

They said that the attackers fled the place taking the advantage of darkness, adding additional force was sent to the area and a search for the fleeing attackers was launched.

The body of the policeman was shifted to the police lines for offering funeral prayers after completing medico-legal formalities at a hospital.

Bannu district police officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal, SP investigations Zia Hasan and area elders attended the funeral. Later, he was laid to rest in a graveyard in his native village in Lakki Marwat district with full official honour.

It was the second attack on law enforcement personnel in the last 48 hours, as on Monday night a group of armed assailants had killed and beheaded an FC soldier in Janikhel town of southern Bannu district.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022