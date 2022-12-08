DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 08, 2022

Policeman martyred in attack on Bannu checkpost

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 10:36am

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred when terrorists attacked a checkpost near Kinger Bridge in Bannu district on Tuesday night.

Police officials said that the checkpost had been established near the bridge in the limits of Mandan police station as part of security measures to protect roads and citizens from attacks.

They said that the policemen deployed at the post were performing their duties as usual when they came under firing attack.

“The policemen returned the fire and a gun battle continued for some time,” they maintained, adding that a head constable, namely Sardar Ali Khan Marwat, embraced martyrdom as a result of the attack.

They said that the attackers fled the place taking the advantage of darkness, adding additional force was sent to the area and a search for the fleeing attackers was launched.

The body of the policeman was shifted to the police lines for offering funeral prayers after completing medico-legal formalities at a hospital.

Bannu district police officer Dr Mohammad Iqbal, SP investigations Zia Hasan and area elders attended the funeral. Later, he was laid to rest in a graveyard in his native village in Lakki Marwat district with full official honour.

It was the second attack on law enforcement personnel in the last 48 hours, as on Monday night a group of armed assailants had killed and beheaded an FC soldier in Janikhel town of southern Bannu district.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening hunger
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Worsening hunger

THAT the dollar liquidity crunch has started hurting the import of essential items such as vegetables and raw...
Bannu beheading
Updated 08 Dec, 2022

Bannu beheading

The state must take up the cudgels and neutralise barbarism before it spreads.
Smog misery
08 Dec, 2022

Smog misery

IF 2022 has taught us anything, it is that generations of reckless disregard for Mother Nature has accrued very ...
Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...