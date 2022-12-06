DAWN.COM Logo

Arshad Sharif murder: Islamabad police register FIR following Supreme Court’s orders

Haseeb Bhatti | Shakeel Qarar Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 08:41pm

The Islamabad police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif — who was shot dead in Kenya — on orders of the Supreme Court.

The complaint was lodged by the station house officer (SHO) of the Ramna police station, Rasheed Ahmed, and nominated three persons — Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, invoked sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It stated that the murder took place in Kenya on October 23. The complainant said that he reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on the night of October 26 when Sharif’s body reached the hospital and a postmortem examination was carried out.

After that, he said the medico-legal officers handed over four parcels of evidence to the police.

The FIR added that according to the postmortem report, Sharif died due to the firing of ammunition.

Reacting to the development, Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique questioned why the case was registered on the complaint of the police when the slain journalist’s family members were still alive.

She said that the FIR could only be lodged by her mother-in-law (Sharif’s mother).

SC directs govt to register FIR, seeks inquiry report

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while taking suo notice of the “brutal killing” of journalist Arshad Sharif, directed the government to register a first information report (FIR) by tonight.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, heard the case.

“The FIR should be registered by tonight,” CJP Bandial remarked as the court directed the authorities concerned to submit a copy to the court by tomorrow (Wednesday).

The court also sought the inquiry report of the committee formed by the government to probe the killing, adjourning the hearing till tomorrow.

During the hearing, the CJP wondered why the court had not yet been provided the report by the fact-finding committee. “Why has it not been provided to the court as yet?” the CJP asked.

The additional attorney general informed the court that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in Faisalabad when the report was received. “The report will be handed over to the SC once Sanaullah peruses it,” he said.

“Does the interior minister have to make changes to the report?” the CJP asked, adding that the court could summon Sanaullah. It is the government’s job to investigate not the judiciary’s, he said.

“A journalist was killed. It should be revealed who was behind the killing,” the CJP remarked, adding that the fact-finding committee which had travelled to Kenya had been back in Pakistan for some time. “Why has the final report of the government formed commission not been provided to the SC?”

The additional attorney general responded by saying the report would be submitted by tomorrow. However, the CJP told him to submit it today so the hearing could continue tomorrow.

“[We] have been waiting for the report for the past 43 days,” CJP Bandial said, terming Sharif’s medical report to be “unsatisfactory”. “We are taking the matter seriously. That is why a five-judge bench was constituted.”

Justice Ahsan remarked that Sharif was killed in Kenya under “suspicious circumstances”. “What action has the foreign ministry taken?” he asked.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed replied that the premier had contacted the Kenyan president in this regard. “The Pakistani High Commissioner in Kenya is in touch with the relevant authorities,” he said.

Justice Ahsan then asked whether it was true that a case had not yet been registered in Pakistan or in Kenya.

The foreign secretary responded by saying that he was not aware whether a case had been registered in Pakistan and would check with the Kenyan authorities regarding the same.

“Why was a case of Arshad Sharif’s killing not registered?” the CJP questioned, to which the foreign secretary said that a decision in this regard would be taken after the inquiry report was reviewed.

The court then asked the Foreign Office to submit a response to the court regarding the investigation and the registration of a FIR in Kenya.

“Journalists are the voice of truth. It is journalists who are a source of information,” the CJP remarked. He noted that Sharif was a renowned journalist, adding that the matter under consideration was of “human life”.

The top judge further said, “We are ready to cooperate with the Pakistan government in Kenya.”

The CJP observed that the nation had apprehensions regarding Sharif’s killing and asserted that all facts would have to be brought to light.

Apex court takes suo motu notice

Earlier in the day the CJP had taken suo motu notice of Sharif’s “brutal killing”.

The development came three days after PTI chief Imran Khan penned a letter to CJP Bandial, asking him to conduct an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya on Oct 24.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced last month that a judicial commission would be formed to probe the matter and subsequently wrote a letter to the CJP regarding this.

“The journalist community in the country and the public at large are deeply distressed and are concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court’s scrutiny of the matter,” the statement said.

It added that notices had been issued to the interior secretary, foreign affairs secretary, information and broadcasting secretary, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general (DG), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) DG and the president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Imran and other PTI leaders have been demanding an investigation into the “targeted killing” of the renowned journalist, claiming that he was forced to leave Pakistan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and later the Gulf region as well — where he had stayed for a short time before heading to Kenya.

The Foreign Office has, however, dismissed these claims.

Sharif’s mother had also penned a letter to the CJP on November 2, requesting the formation of a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the murder.

‘Welcome decision’

Politicians welcomed the SC’s decision to take suo motu notice of Sharif’s killing, highlighting the apex court’s role in protecting human rights.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry hailed the decision, saying: “The people expect the SC and the judges to stand up for basic human rights despite pressure for the sovereignty of the Constitution, and to protect human rights.”

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also welcomed the development, predicting that several “hidden faces” would be unmasked during the trial.

“The nation is also looking towards the SC regarding the attack on Imran Khan and the Azam Swati case.” He advised the coalition government to prepare for the next general election instead of working on disqualifying the PTI chief.

PM Shehbaz, while speaking at an event organised by Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum moments before the SC’s statement was released, said he had spoken to the Kenyan president regarding Sharif’s killing.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had been in contact with the authorities concerned, while he himself had spoken to agencies in Pakistan for speedy action. “I have also written a letter to the CJP to constitute a commission [to probe the case] and I hope action will be taken in this regard.”

The premier also stated that no journalist or human rights defender should be attacked for exercising freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

In a tweet later in the day, he reiterated the same, saying he welcomed the SC taking suo motu notice.

“I had already written a letter to the honorable chief justice of Pakistan for setting up a judicial commission to probe the murder,” he highlighted, adding that the government would extend full cooperation to the court.

Retorting to the premier’s tweet, Sharif’s wife Javeria Siddique said that her husband was “forced to leave Pakistan in August 2022” because of the “scary intimidation tactics of the government and registration of FIRs under so-called treason and sedition charges”.

“You’re talking about press freedom, really,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she asked: “Who filed cases against the journalist across the country, harassed him, and then got him killed him in Kenya?”

The killing

Sharif had left Pakistan in August after a number of cases were registered against him. It was reported that he was initially staying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after which he went to Kenya, where he was shot dead.

Initially, Kenyan media had quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

But later reports from the Kenyan media reconstructed the events surrounding the killing, stating that an occupant in Sharif’s car at the time of his killing was believed to have shot at paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The Pakistan government subsequently formed a team that travelled to Kenya to investigate the killing.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saifullah
Dec 06, 2022 11:18am
So the guys who blackmailed them are no more in office
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Dec 06, 2022 11:19am
Finally Ice break
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 06, 2022 11:21am
Better late than never!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2022 11:24am
This will bring problems for Imran Khan and his ex Vawda!
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Dec 06, 2022 11:29am
Finally!! I hope that justice is delivered and that is not just an eyewash!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 06, 2022 11:45am
Why don't you take suo motu against the thieves (establishment and political mafia) who have destroyed all the hopes of economic recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Dec 06, 2022 11:46am
Mr. CJ please lead the judiciary to provide honest and speedy justice to thousands of Pakistanis whose cases are pending in the courts. Suo mottos by the previous CJ have never achieved any positive result for Pakistan but did waste lot of money. Is that what your legacy to be?
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Dec 06, 2022 11:50am
Yeah!!! Finally they woke up .
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Dec 06, 2022 11:50am
Those who hounded this journalist out of the country are ultimately responsible for his demise and everyone knows their identities.
Reply Recommend 0
Sally
Dec 06, 2022 11:58am
About time!
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Dec 06, 2022 11:59am
Thank you Imran Riaz Khan for making this happen by sending 1 lac letters to CJ.
Reply Recommend 0
alphaMay
Dec 06, 2022 11:59am
In Pakistan the judges are costly to tax payer but justice is very cheap for the right people even at midnight and the rest don’t matter.
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Dec 06, 2022 11:59am
Too little too late!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 06, 2022 12:00pm
Meanwhile the Chief Justice of Afghanistan, Somalia and North Korea should take suo motu of what they are doing wrong to be ranked below Pakistani courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 06, 2022 12:01pm
What about justice for rahman
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Dec 06, 2022 12:06pm
Hope CJ will translate this suo-motu notice into justice for AS's family.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Dec 06, 2022 12:14pm
Finally SC woke up
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 06, 2022 12:17pm
Too late, yet not too late.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Dec 06, 2022 12:17pm
Not only IK we all wrote letters!
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib Haroon
Dec 06, 2022 12:17pm
Dair aya per drust aya !
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 06, 2022 12:18pm
Says the guy who put them in office
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 06, 2022 12:19pm
Hope those pretending to be Arshad's well wishers are now exposed and punished
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 06, 2022 12:21pm
But no FIR yet!
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi wala
Dec 06, 2022 12:23pm
Very late for anything All evidence would have disappeared
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Dec 06, 2022 12:31pm
Kenyan Government should release all calls data of two bothers who were hosting Arshad Shareef, and see any common phone numbers receive or sent among three.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 06, 2022 12:33pm
Whats the hurry, why not wait for 2 to 3 more years?
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus Aurelius
Dec 06, 2022 12:36pm
About time
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Hameed
Dec 06, 2022 12:40pm
When CJP will take suo motto notice of around 2 million lying in the courts of Pakistan since years and many crminals are walking free and poors remain the Jail due yo no bail money? CJP is more interested in High Profile political cases which will shine his CV.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Dec 06, 2022 12:42pm
Nation Want Justice for Arshad Sharif. We need final Result and will see how much time Judiciary will take for its final verdicts and who will become criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 06, 2022 12:50pm
And those who made Arshad leave the country will be arrested soon. Looks like, every day sun will rise with a bad news for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 12:52pm
Finally! Had been waiting for a nod, thus far?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 12:56pm
Father daughter duo of NS and Maryam in deep trouble. UK police is too probing them.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Dec 06, 2022 12:57pm
@Zak, Hopefully real culprits will be jailed so people can not do politics on his death
Reply Recommend 0
Najam
Dec 06, 2022 01:01pm
Better to interrogate first the people who filed cases against arshad shareef and forced him to leave Pakistan I am sure all these people belongs to some of Pakistan’s political party InshAllah now we will-be able to see who is behind arshad shareef murder inshAllah
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Dec 06, 2022 01:06pm
A month later, someone at the SCP woke up!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 01:16pm
Finally, an FIR against Arshad Sharif murder. When he was alive, there were no less than 16 FIRs against him. Now one!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
Dec 06, 2022 01:17pm
CJP sb finally woke up
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.S Awan
Dec 06, 2022 01:18pm
This is a welcome move. Thanks CJP for this action. Nation appreciates this endeavour. Killers of Mr. Arshid sharif must pay for their misdeed and nation needs to know who they are & where they are?
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Dec 06, 2022 01:22pm
What a joke!!! Trying to prove justice exists in the land of pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Danaal
Dec 06, 2022 01:23pm
As FIR haven't been registered by rulling parties, then I'm afraid to say with no doubt that PAK army and PDM was behind his murder. All those involved including those retired must be brought to justice and held to account and as a side note forensically analyse their and family members bank accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 06, 2022 01:24pm
Good decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 06, 2022 01:27pm
It's irony every body is playing politics on his death. Nothing wii happen It's Kenyan authority who can bring the matter to conclusions.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 06, 2022 01:48pm
but the case was happened in Kenya? is it the jurisdiction of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 06, 2022 01:57pm
A famous investigative journalist has been assassinated and FIR has not been registered but just one tweet against a specific person would induce "The Law" to register many many FIRs against a serving senator and journalists. Pakistan is an Elite Wonderland. I am impressed.
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Dec 06, 2022 02:03pm
Unbelievable that even the FIR is not registered
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 06, 2022 02:18pm
He flew out of Pakistan from Peshawar, that government's involvement must also be investigated. This is not a regular practice by the Peshawar government, why the exception for late Arshad Sharif?
Reply Recommend 0
Oldhabibian
Dec 06, 2022 02:23pm
What do they want to achieve by it? After 3 committees, 78 report submissions and countless hours the SC will declare in 2055, "as the murder was in Kenya, the FIR should also have been lodged in Kenya".
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Dec 06, 2022 02:37pm
FIR will be registered, then file will become dormant
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Dec 06, 2022 02:41pm
Please call all those who applied for registration of cases against Arshad Marhoom and all police officials who registered these cases. I'm thinking that even the wording of the requests and subsequent FIRs would be same across the country. First step will be to determine who ordered registration of these cases : whether establishment or federal or provincial government. Bring them to justice so this process stops forthwith. It will be great service to Arshad Marhoom if this practice stops.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Dec 06, 2022 02:47pm
When incident happened in Kenya then why should case be registered in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 06, 2022 02:48pm
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Shovon Shahriar
Dec 06, 2022 02:53pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), It was planned and ordered from Pakistan. Target is to catch the Planners if possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel Aziz
Dec 06, 2022 02:55pm
Arshad Sharif murder should be investigated by a judicial commission,why Supreme Court is reluctant to form one. Supreme court should take the lead and ask investigating team to report directly to the court.
Reply Recommend 0
S.A.M.
Dec 06, 2022 03:01pm
When the govt gets time from Azam Swati’s remand (read torture) then they may decide on what to do about arshad shareef case. It gives a big dent on Govt will on dealing with shareef murder case n many more if similar cases.
Reply Recommend 0
S.A.M.
Dec 06, 2022 03:03pm
Look at the outcome of perveen rahman case, shazaib jati case, jokhio murder case. These incidents happened in Pakistan n the culprits are all free.
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Dec 06, 2022 03:05pm
Some comments down here really show the wisdom of people, as per them this is bad new for IMK, while truth is that he is the one that has been writing letters to CJP for suo moto notice.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 06, 2022 03:06pm
An step much wanted. Another blow to PML(N). A sham democracy even is much better than the so called brutal system imposed on People. A stop loss much be made to the deterioration of economic structure. Money being spent by Federal Govt & Sindh Govt in very bad way without applying mind to economy. The waste on exchange in foreign trips by Bilawal & Shahbaz . The ran away DC with billions could be an eye opener for everyone in Pak. Immediate induction of care Takers imperative.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2022 03:06pm
Imran and other PTI leaders have been demanding an investigation into the “targeted killing” of the renowned journalist, claiming that he was forced to leave Pakistan for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and later the Gulf region as well — where he had stayed for a short time before heading to Kenya. Thank you IK and Imran Riaz Khan who encouraged supporters to write to the CJP to form a judicial commission.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Dec 06, 2022 03:31pm
The courts in Pakistan have hurt Pakistanis more than any institutions. There's zero trust among Pakistanis regarding their functionality and independence
Reply Recommend 0
Nidz
Dec 06, 2022 03:36pm
Justice delayed is Justice denied
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Dec 06, 2022 03:41pm
PDM role here is very suspicious and bordering on criminality.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Dec 06, 2022 03:50pm
Though killing of Arshad Sharif is condemable and a sad incident, but SC questions today as if SC wants to run the show of investigation. If Kenyan government doesn't cooperate, what on earth Pakistan government can do despite highest level of contacts...
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 06, 2022 03:55pm
Wastage of time and resources. Every must be aware of his limitations.
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Dec 06, 2022 03:56pm
Instructions issued
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Dec 06, 2022 04:03pm
After airing of CNN report on murder of Arshad Sharif a face saving order of the SC was expected . An inconsequential tame FiR is in the offing .Practically there is absence of Rule of Law . All ie the Government Establishment Courts EC are after get Imran Khan mission by hook or by crook . Nothing else matters.
Reply Recommend 0
matazona
Dec 06, 2022 04:07pm
@bhaRAT©, CJP Please call the peoples in person and inquire them on whom instruction they rigisterd FIR's all over Pakistan against Arshad Shareef and you got the killer.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 06, 2022 04:14pm
Surprise the bench is the PTI judges? The cheap justice of Pakistan who changes his mind so often we wonder if he has one
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 06, 2022 04:21pm
It is simple Sharif family is behind the killing. Case filed in UK against the Sharif's will result in a better and unbiased investigation.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Dec 06, 2022 04:32pm
SC asking the government to register FIR? Is this government running a banana republic?
Reply Recommend 0
chipmonk33
Dec 06, 2022 04:34pm
No wonder the justice system of Pakistan is in shambles. State institutions are corrupt to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Dec 06, 2022 04:38pm
Nothing will happen
Reply Recommend 0
Practical
Dec 06, 2022 04:45pm
@Najam, I think people who facilitated Sharif to leve Pakistan should first be investigated and FIR lodged naming those persons. If Sharif had not left Pakistan from Peshawar he would have been alive today.
Reply Recommend 0
Razzaq
Dec 06, 2022 05:03pm
Shame on imported govt and the unjust SC!
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Dec 06, 2022 05:08pm
Just submit the FIR without the 3 named persons
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Dec 06, 2022 05:08pm
Why Justice Bandial is not ordering the Kenyan Government to file an FIR?
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Dec 06, 2022 05:12pm
Good gesture from Judiciary!
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 06, 2022 05:13pm
Wishful thinking?
Reply Recommend 0
Atul
Dec 06, 2022 05:24pm
As if registering THE FIR will solve the case like it worked in others.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 06, 2022 05:25pm
It’s about damn time
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 06, 2022 05:29pm
Don’t get too excited, this is the same CJP and the Supreme Court we have experienced the last seven months, so don’t get your hopes up, we still haven’t heard a word on FUR on Imran Khan’s attempted murder/assassination. This is a half baked attempt
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 06, 2022 05:42pm
The crime occurred in foreign country and you want FIR in pakistan. CJ please focus the pending cases in your court instead
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Dec 06, 2022 06:03pm
Very Interesting - this crime minister who is responsible himself for this all debacle is welcoming courts actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Danald loo
Dec 06, 2022 06:09pm
Chief justice should move to Kenya and investigate himself
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2022 06:19pm
Finally, great move by the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Remember, justice delayed is akin to justice denied.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Dec 06, 2022 06:22pm
The government is not registering as they know if they do, its their end.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 06, 2022 06:31pm
CJP finally woke up and realized Arshad Sharif was killed. Would you like some tea and biscuits, you deserve it
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 06, 2022 06:32pm
Is it done? But most important, does it matters?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 06, 2022 06:45pm
Why the SC did not ask government to lodge FIR per the family wishes of Shaheed Arshad shareef. This suo moto seems to be lacking power.
Reply Recommend 0
MansoorK
Dec 06, 2022 06:46pm
So, those who dispense justice finally woke up after forty days. This is our and Pakistan's misfortune. The law does not move and get into the action unless it receives a green light from Aabpara.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Dec 06, 2022 07:00pm
Very impressive speed! Basic human rights are violated and SC takes months to say few words which are not implemented in full.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Dec 06, 2022 07:03pm
Pakistan is the only country where SC tells the government what to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanstl
Dec 06, 2022 07:05pm
Seems like the judiciary woke up from hibernation after 43 days acting like they didn't know anything, We all know now you are talking loud and tough when your real CJP has retired. What a mockery of justice this country is.
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Dec 06, 2022 07:10pm
@Concerned citizen, they woke up in the middle of a nightmare dream. They will go back to sleep expecting the that horrible dream will not come back.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Dec 06, 2022 07:12pm
We start criticising India whenever we hear any injustice against journalist in India but don’t even register a fir against the killing of one of our well known journalist who is no more now. Our selective approach lost our trust internationally.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Dec 06, 2022 07:26pm
SC must stop doing these dramas. We can't be fool anymore. Do these judges think we are still dumb?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Dec 06, 2022 07:31pm
PTI &its kpk government get ready to explain ,why he was forced to leave country including real power.
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Dec 06, 2022 07:36pm
Finally they are awake! Hope it’s not just an eyewash.
Reply Recommend 0
Ale La Bux
Dec 06, 2022 07:41pm
Why bother? He was killed in Kenya. Does our SC think we have jurisdiction there to file an FIR? Forgot, we are a truly Global Super Power but bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Dec 06, 2022 07:48pm
Police hasn't registered the case of an influential and well-known figure in Pakistan. Now imagine the state of an ordinary person. Why do we even have police force if they're this useless?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 06, 2022 07:51pm
A country of clowns, for clowns and clowns to gather and celebrate
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 06, 2022 07:52pm
Hope the investigations in UK in which Sharif's have been named will pick up faster and find the real culprits
Reply Recommend 0
shah
Dec 06, 2022 07:53pm
So what, after an FIR will be filed and foiled.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Dec 06, 2022 08:12pm
It is better to be late than never. In the same token The SCP should take sun mou in case of Azam Swati and attempted murder of PTI leader who has been unable to get an FIR registered despite having a govt. run by his party and coalition partner.
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Khawaja
Dec 06, 2022 08:32pm
This is all for show!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 06, 2022 08:35pm
@Saifullah , who are the guys and who are no more in office?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 06, 2022 08:35pm
@Zain, ice is still very solid!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 06, 2022 09:04pm
The judiciary clearly needs to come out on why it took them so long to react. Someone was blackmailing them all along.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Dec 06, 2022 09:04pm
Total cover up.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Dec 06, 2022 09:09pm
How messed up is it that it needs a judges ruling to log a FIR? That needs to be addressed also
Reply Recommend 0

