DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

‘Obnoxious gesture’: Tarar warned of action by PA body over absence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 10:12am

LAHORE: The Privileges Committee of the Punjab Assembly was irked on Friday by the absence of Atauallah Tarar, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, and special adviser to the prime minister (SAPM), when the panel took up the issue of his alleged obnoxious gesture during assembly proceedings earlier in the year.

The panel decided to act against Mr Tarar as per law if he missed the committee’s next meeting on the issue, for which the date was yet to be fixed.

The committee’s acting chief, Mian Shafi Muhammad, said Mr Tarar was bound to appear before the body to explain his position regarding the “obnoxious gesture”.

He regretted that a person whose grandfather (late Rafiq Tarar) had been president of the country and a champion of supremacy of the Constitution and law, standing in the largest elected house of the country made obnoxious gestures with one hand, while holding a copy of the Constitution in the other.

Assembly Secretary Inayatullah Lak briefed the committee about its powers under the Constitution and Rules of Procedure of the house, saying it could summon and penalise anyone under the Members’ Privilege Act.

Provincial minister Mahmoodur Rashid, MPAs Arshad Chaudhry, Khwaja Daood Sulaimani, Sadia Suhail Rana, Chaudhry Ashraf and Mehr Ijaz Ajlana attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...