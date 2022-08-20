DAWN.COM Logo

August 20, 2022

Action against PML-N lawmakers in Punjab ‘revenge’ for proceedings against Shahbaz Gill: Atta Tarar

Dawn.com Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 02:03pm
<p>PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar decried on Saturday the Punjab police’s move to raid the residences of his party’s lawmakers and register cases against them as an act of “revenge” for legal proceedings initiated against PTI’s Shahbaz Gill over his controversial remarks during an ARY News bulletin.

Tarar, who was speaking to the media alongside other PML-N leaders in Islamabad, said the raids were carried out on the instructions of the Punjab government — where an alliance of the PTI and PML-Q is at the helm — and warned Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s government that they “will face the consequences of the trend of revenge they had set”.

“Parvez Elahi sahib, you and your son (Moonis Elahi) will face the consequences of this new trend that you have set,” Tarar reiterated, claiming that Moonis had been issuing instructions for action against PML-N leaders despite not having any official authority.

The PML-N leader’s criticism of the Punjab government comes hours after police raids at the residences of at least a dozen PML-N leaders in the province for their arrest over their alleged involvement in the violence witnessed in the Punjab Assembly during the chief minister’s election on April 16.

However, the lawmakers had managed to evade police and flee to Islamabad, where the PML-N is at the helm of affairs.

The ‘wanted’ PML-N MPAs, apart from Tarar, include his brother Bilal Tarar, the party’s Punjab Secretary General Sardar Awais Leghari, Rana Mashhood, Maryam Nawaz’s close aide Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mirza Javed, Abdur Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Pir Khizar Hayat Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Manan.

During his media talk today, Tarar, whose house was raided in connection with the April 16 episode for the second time on Friday night, maintained that while PML-N lawmakers were being booked for the provincial assembly attack case, “Parvez Elahi and his companions” were the “actual suspects”.

The PML-N leader also alleged that during last night’s raids, police had “stolen” valuables from the MPAs’ residences.

He also linked the action against his party’s members to the “promotion of an anti-state narrative”, alluding to Gill’s controversial remarks.

Tarar alleged that CM Elahi had “fully facilitated Imran Khan in promoting this anti-state narrative”, adding that Elahi was “at the forefront of exacting revenge from us”.

He went on to claim that Elahi and Moonis had directed jail officials not to hand over Gill to Islamabad police even when the court had approved his remand in police custody.

They had been defying court orders, the PML-N leader added.

Coming back to the action taken against PML-N lawmakers, he said a case should have actually been registered for the beating and torture inflicted on then-PA deputy speaker Dost Mazari during the April 16 session.

“It all started when people pulled the deputy speaker’s hair and subjected him to violence. Are you ready to get arrested?” he questioned, addressing Elahi.

“If any PML-N member is arrested, all of you would also be arrested because you started the violence,” he warned.

He demanded that the CM present proof to corroborate his claim that he was also subjected to violence in the episode, adding that the entire nation had witnessed that the deputy speaker was beaten.

Tarar said the cases registered against PML-N lawmakers in connection with the April 16 session were “fake”.

“What are you avenging?” he questioned, adding that the action taken against the PTI’s members and supporters during the May 25 Azadi March was the government’s “job” and “responsibility”.

“What you were doing was illegal. You tried to create anarchy … It was our responsibility to stop anarchy,” he said.

The PML-N leader vowed to fight the Punjab government’s “fascism and revenge” with determination. “We will take the legal course,” he said, adding that the cases against PML-N MPAs were “fake” and “baseless”.

Tarar also commented that Elahi’s government was being run through a “remote control from Banigala”, a reference to PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence.

PML-N’s Rana Mashhood, who was also present on the occasion, said “a mockery shouldn’t be made out of assemblies” and called for an end to the “politics of laadlas (blue-eyed boys)” — a term PML-N uses for Imran.

He also said the PML-N lawmakers would fight the “daaku raj” (regime of goons) in Punjab and bring it to an end.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2022 01:51pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 20, 2022 01:55pm
WOW just wow no its payback for what you did May25
Reply Recommend 0
May
Aug 20, 2022 02:02pm
You torture an innocent man and don’t want anyone to take revenge? Your reap what you sow my friend.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2022 02:08pm
Correct. Horses for courses.
Reply Recommend 0
Catcher
Aug 20, 2022 02:12pm
This be - moch lousy mouth needs to be behind bars , paid servant of Madam
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Aug 20, 2022 02:17pm
Tarar due for a software update
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 20, 2022 02:20pm
Tarar should stand in front of the mirror and ask all questions being put forward to himself. It is he and his party who started the game of revenge and the destruction of others.
Reply Recommend 0
Mani
Aug 20, 2022 02:22pm
Who elected PMLN to power? It certainly wasn’t the public yet IK is the ladla. These goons think everyone is as dumb as them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Arshad
Aug 20, 2022 02:26pm
Tarrar, my son. The party's just begun.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 20, 2022 02:32pm
He is an absolute disgrace. But then the whole regime is a disgrace on civilised people.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 20, 2022 02:32pm
the fate of the country and the prevailing conflictual environment will not change or get better until the talented common people (the Jamhoor) assume the reins of the government. the Jahoor have been to date kept voiceless and powerless by the wealthy-designed electoral and political systems, rules and regulations. the gang of thugs and its godfather are attempting to change Pakistan into a Gundistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 20, 2022 02:35pm
Stolen valuables ?? Typical criminal Mindset. - More worried about money than dignity. Because they have none.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 20, 2022 02:43pm
This goon can’t get in his mind talking is not a crime in any civil society. But then he belongs to a criminal government. In his mind torture is completely fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Aug 20, 2022 03:04pm
And that surprises anyone? What goes around, comes around.
Reply Recommend 0
Qadir
Aug 20, 2022 03:06pm
Why don’t you all pack up and be with your daddy in London.. If there is an Olympic for politicians PML-N will always win gold medal in all runners events.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 20, 2022 03:07pm
So, isn't that a tacit admission of torture on Mr. Gill as many had suspected? Finally, the truth comes out in the wash
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Aug 20, 2022 03:13pm
You are wanted Tarrar saab before GIll was even arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 20, 2022 03:18pm
He is acknowledging the fact that the ruling PMLN government is responsible for Shabaz Gills torture
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 20, 2022 03:23pm
PE made a choice and what a choice it has turned out to be; he has to work as a puppet OB 2 - all strings lead to Banigala.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 20, 2022 03:25pm
Imran Khan is hell-bent upon repeating mistakes, that downed him.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Aug 20, 2022 03:25pm
Neither Punjab nor Islamabad is running the drama on show. Can everyone hear the laughter and chuckles from Rawalpindi?
Reply Recommend 0

