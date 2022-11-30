DAWN.COM Logo

At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

AFP Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 04:42pm

At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded on Wednesday by a blast at a madressah in Afghanistan’s northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.

There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

A doctor in Aybak, about 200 kilometres (130 miles) north of the capital Kabul, said the casualties were mostly youngsters.

“All of them are children and ordinary people,” he told AFP, asking not to be named.

A provincial official confirmed the blast, but could not provide casualty figures.

