ISPR says ‘misleading’ data on assets of Gen Bajwa, his family being shared on social media

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 27, 2022 Updated November 27, 2022 01:21pm
<p>In this file photo, army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.. — Photo via ISPR</p>

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said that data regarding the alleged assets of outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family members making the rounds on social media were “misleading”.

The statement comes days after a report by investigative news website FactFocus — which describes itself as a “Pakistan-based digital media news organisation working on data-based investigative news stories — accused the army chief and his family of amassing assets worth Rs12.7 billion over the past six years.

The report cited tax records and wealth statements of the Bajwa family to corroborate its claims about the alleged accumulation of assets by the family inside and outside Pakistan.

In the statement released today, the ISPR said that the data was being exaggerated on the basis of assumptions.

A certain group has cleverly and with ill-intent linked the assets of the father and family of Gen Bajwa’s daughter-in-law with the army chief and his family, the statement said.

The military’s media affairs wing said that a “false impression” was being given that these assets were acquired by Gen Bajwa’s samdhi during his six-year tenure.

“It is totally untrue and based on blatant lies and malice,” the ISPR said. It went on to say that the assets of Gen Bajwa, his wife and the rest of his family had been declared to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The army chief and his family regularly file their tax returns, the statement said.

“Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are answerable to the tax authorities for their assets,” the statement said.

Report

According to the FactFocus report regarding the alleged tax records of COAS Bajwa’s family, the current market value of the known assets and business of the army chief, both within and outside Pakistan, amounted to Rs12.7 billion.

The report also shared the alleged wealth statements of Gen Bajwa and his family from 2013 to 2021.

It claimed that the assets of Gen Bajwa’s wife, Ayesha Amjad, went from zero in 2016 to Rs2.2 billion (declared and known) in six years. The report stated the amount didn’t include residential plots, commercial plots and houses given by the army to her husband.

The report also alleged that the total worth of the declared assets of Mahnoor Sabir (Gen Bajwa’s daughter-in-law ) jumped from zero in last week of October 2018 to Rs1,271 million on Nov 2, 2018, while the assets of Mahnoor’s sister Hamna Naseer went from zero in 2016 to “billions” by 2017. Furthermore, the tax returns of Sabir Hameed — the army chief’s son’s father-in-law — were less than a million in 2013 but “in the coming years, he became a billionaire”, the website claimed.

According to the publication, it was unable to obtain data about assets in the name of Gen Bajwa’s two sons.

Shortly after the report was published, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said that the leak was “clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides” and ordered a probe.

Last week, Dar said on Tuesday the FBR had traced the identities of the people who had leaked the tax records.

In an interview with journalist Hamid Mir on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, the minister said: “We have found traces [behind the leak]. One is from Lahore and one is from Rawalpindi.”

He stated that there was a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have the authorisation to look at the income tax records as there was a “circle” in Rawalpindi where assessments took place.

At the same time, the finance minister stressed that the law doesn’t give permission to leak the record of income tax returns of anyone, whether it was the army chief or a common man, without court orders.

Janan
Nov 27, 2022 01:23pm
Misleading? So they are not billionaires?
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Nov 27, 2022 01:28pm
We hope so, but ISPR should invalidate the claims through proper facts, figures and statistics, not through generic narrations.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Nov 27, 2022 01:29pm
What bit of the know assets is misleading sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Mirani
Nov 27, 2022 01:33pm
Definitely misleading….actual assets worth hundreds of rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Nov 27, 2022 01:33pm
So why don’t they publish correct data if it’s misleading!
Reply Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Nov 27, 2022 01:34pm
They have not said that the data was wrong!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 27, 2022 01:35pm
Misleading? To come clean why not all Generals retired and serving release their assets acquired during during past six years?
Reply Recommend 0
AttiyaCanada
Nov 27, 2022 01:36pm
Just wait and see what comes next; It will not stop now!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 27, 2022 01:36pm
So after a week ISPR wakes up , allegation of corruption against Bajwa must be investigated by SC and NAB. It is a matter of national security.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Nov 27, 2022 01:37pm
Really? Share the real data then with evidence of where every rupee came from.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2022 01:38pm
Who is right and who is wrong? Only time will tell and confirm.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Nov 27, 2022 01:39pm
why is our tax paid army ISPR defending a person who has to file his own tax returns. Let him come forward and prove that the information is wrong?
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Nov 27, 2022 01:43pm
The question : Did any government department ( civil / army ) ask Bajwa’s family members about the money trail of assets / how the assets have been obtained / increased so enormously in such a short period of time?. If yes , what was the money trail / answer ?.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Nov 27, 2022 01:44pm
The cat is out of the bag.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Faisal
Nov 27, 2022 01:47pm
misleading but not false, right?
Reply Recommend 0
Farjee
Nov 27, 2022 01:47pm
I am honestly puzzled with this news when we are living in 21st century. My own assets can be found with my NIC.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 27, 2022 01:49pm
Yes the value of the assets declared has been assumed to be the exegerated current market value in the report instead of the historical value in the income tax returns at which the assets were declared. This means that his assets actual current value is perhaps Rs. 8 - 10 billions. But Finance Minister Dar Sahib made sure that the report is accepted at its face value. Which also gives clear picture that who arranged the release of data.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 27, 2022 01:49pm
'Rs12.8bn' ---- ‘misleading’ data.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 27, 2022 01:51pm
Why are they given extension? Is chain of command is so weak?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 27, 2022 01:54pm
Needless to say, IK and his PTI thugs are behind misleading info on social media against Bajwa and his family.
Reply Recommend 0
Expat
Nov 27, 2022 01:57pm
Misleading but not incorrect?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 27, 2022 02:00pm
ISPR is right as Bejwa sahib is still a role model in terms of the high standards of honesty and fair play. Mr. Bajwa has not sold watches from the Toshakhana. He will be remembered in PaK history as the one who preferred honor over temptation offered by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Nov 27, 2022 02:02pm
So if they are misleading why dont you show the true numbers? What are you hiding?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Nov 27, 2022 02:02pm
Great, please share correct assets then
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed
Nov 27, 2022 02:05pm
Why does not General release a list of his/family/in-laws assets to disprove details of his assets circulating on social media?
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Nov 27, 2022 02:08pm
Why ISPR? Where is Govt? Where is FBR?
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 27, 2022 02:11pm
We believe you wholeheartedly. And you know this well.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 27, 2022 02:12pm
Then sue the publication and clear the ex chief and your institution’s name. Stop coming up with clarifications like these. It’s make you look even worse.
Reply Recommend 0
MUHAMMD MANSOOR SAJID
Nov 27, 2022 02:13pm
The best option available for the General is to make his and family assets public through a known chartered accounts in order to clarify the subject. Else it will continue to make circle with more force after 28th November.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 27, 2022 02:14pm
One can easily compare the assets of General Bajwa and his family members with the Nawaz Sharif and his family members. The truth hurts.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 27, 2022 02:15pm
It wasnt misleading it is perfectly fine. If it was misleading then why was the guy who leaked it was fired
Reply Recommend 0
HalfGerman
Nov 27, 2022 02:16pm
Now in fact, ISPR clarified recent NAB amendments which states a person will not be responsible of his relatives for assets beyond his/her resources.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Nov 27, 2022 02:16pm
Question remains how?
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Nov 27, 2022 02:19pm
Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are answerable to the tax authorities for their assets,” the statement said. The same statement has been given by Sharif and Zardari in the past. So many similarities and inspiration.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Nov 27, 2022 02:22pm
This is one of the main reasons our country is bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 27, 2022 02:26pm
Data is not correct as claimed by ISPR. Strict action must be taken against culprit as it has brought bad name to Chief of Army Staff and army.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Nov 27, 2022 02:27pm
People should have rights to know the details of assets of any public office holders.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Nov 27, 2022 02:38pm
Why it took do long for ISPR for it's late attempt to “save” QJ Bajwa’s “honor”?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 27, 2022 02:38pm
@Janan, yes? ‘misleading’ because they are off by a few million. The actual values are much higher.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Nov 27, 2022 02:39pm
Whatever corruption they do is a lie and we are all blind.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Nov 27, 2022 02:41pm
Another cover-up without a description. The amount and the issue is larger than just a statement.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 27, 2022 02:43pm
Money trail of $2bn dollars please...
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Nov 27, 2022 02:46pm
Bajwa should address these allegation himself and sue the reporter.
Reply Recommend 0

