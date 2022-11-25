DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 25, 2022

Govt seeks Chinese help to resolve Hubco-CPHGC issue

Kazim Alam Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 08:40am

KARACHI: The federal government requested the Chinese embassy on Thursday to arrange a meeting of the Joint Energy Working Group — a forum set up under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — at the beginning of next week to resolve the conflict between China Power Hub Generation Company Ltd (CPHGC) and the Hub Power Company Ltd (Hubco).

CPHGC served on Nov 23 an “encashment notice” of $150 million on the bank that issued a standby letter of credit (SBLC) on behalf of Hubco, which owns 47.5 per cent shares in the 1,320-megawatt power plant based on imported coal.

Sources told Dawn that the federal secretary of power met the Chinese ambassador on Thursday following a meeting of all stakeholders at the Prime Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, special assistant to the prime minister on government effectiveness.

CPHGC called the SBLC on the last day before its expiry on Nov 23. The SBLC is a guarantee through which lenders ensure that equity partners cover any cost overruns or funding shortfalls that may occur before the project completion date (PCD).

Even though CPHGC has been producing electricity for many years, its PCD is still pending because the lenders were waiting for the fulfilment of their last condition: the establishment of a revolving fund by the Central Power Purchasing Authority-Guarantee (CPPA-G) to help independent power producers overcome their liquidity shortfalls.

Analysts say CPHGC shouldn’t have called the SBLC, which will lead to a heavy financial burden on Hubco. That’s because the head of CPPA-G formally informed the CEO of CPHGC in a letter on Nov 18 that the Pakistan Energy Revolving Fund with a fiscal space of Rs50 billion was now fully operational and that it allowed withdrawals of Rs4bn per month against invoices starting from November.

“An effort is now underway to get the acknowledgment from the Chinese government and pass the message across to the lenders,” said the source while referring to the fulfilment of all PCD-related conditions — a development that invalidates the need for CPHGC to call the SBLC of $150m.

Meanwhile, Hubco said on Thursday it has initiated legal proceedings against the encashment notice to safeguard the interests of its shareholders.

“We’re pleased to inform that the court has issued summons to the impleaded parties in the matter,” it said.

The Hubco stock closed at Rs66.96, up 0.34pc from a day ago, after the company disclosed its decision on the stock exchange to initiate legal proceedings against the encashment notice.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 25, 2022 08:55am
Pakistan must pay Rs300 billion dues to CpEC's Chinese Independent power producers (IPPs).
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 25, 2022 09:15am
@M. Emad , thats why they call it ‘game changer’! Lol!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard reset
25 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...
Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...