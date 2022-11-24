DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 24, 2022

Flood recovery plan key to continued financial support for Pakistan: IMF

Reuters Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:45am

Pakistan’s timely finalisation of a recovery plan from devastating floods is essential to support discussions and continued financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan was already battling a full-blown economic crisis, with decades-high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, when it was hit by floods earlier this year. It had entered a $6 billion IMF bailout programme in 2019, and the ninth review is currently pending.

“The timely finalisation of the recovery plan is essential to support the discussions, along with continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners,” IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz, said in a message to Reuters.

She added that IMF staff is continuing discussions with authorities over policies to reprioritise and better target support towards humanitarian needs, while accelerating reform efforts to preserve economic and fiscal sustainability.

Devastating floods killed more than 1,700 people and inflicted billions of dollars of damage. The government’s estimates of the damage have varied from $10-40bn.

The finance ministry said last week that it would “expeditiously” finish technical engagement with the IMF as part of the ninth review of the programme, but a firm date for the review completion is yet to be announced.

The funds will be a lifeline for Pakistan, which is struggling to convince international markets and ratings agencies that it has the funds to meet external financing requirements, including debt repayments.

Pakistan has a $1bn international bond repayment due early next month. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves stood at $7.9bn as of last week.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan, Flood Emergency
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Nov 24, 2022 10:01am
Flood came very handy with seeking additional financial help from IMF. Sometimes curse becomes boon.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 24, 2022 10:21am
Instead of going to the IMF for bailouts and loans, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa can provide the loans with lower interest rates.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Nov 24, 2022 10:21am
IMF said to get Pakistan's priorities straightened out. How do like that? 6 months behind, not even tarpaulins.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...
Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...