DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 23, 2022

IFC launches $225m platform to back startups

Amin Ahmed Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group has launched a new $225 million platform to help build the digital economy in Pakistan and countries of Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

The platform will build on IFC’s investments and efforts to build tech ecosystems in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Pakistan through initiatives such as the IFC Startup Catalyst Programme, IFC announced.

In Pakistan, according to IFC, the digital transformation can unlock up to $59.7 billion in annual economic value by 2030, equivalent to about 19 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The platform will be backed by an additional $50m from the Blended Finance Facility of the International Development Association’s Private Sector Window, which helps de-risk investments in low-income countries. In addition, IFC will mobilise capital from other development institutions and the private sector to support entrepreneurs and tech companies in those countries.

IFC’s $225m funding platform will go to venture capital firms and companies that are already addressing development challenges through technological innovations in climate, health care, education, agriculture, e-commerce, and other sectors.

It will help innovative tech companies in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Pakistan expand during a time of capital shortage and create scalable investment opportunities, according to IFC Managing Director, Makhtar Diop.

The new platform will strengthen venture capital ecosystems and invest in early-stage companies addressing development challenges through technological innovations in climate, health care, education, agriculture, e-commerce, and other sectors.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The moment of truth

The moment of truth

Zahid Hussain
It is no more a secret that the establishment played an active role in creating an alliance that allowed the PTI to form the govt in 2018.

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...
Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...