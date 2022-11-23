DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 23, 2022

WB to take up dispute on two dams in occupied Kashmir

Amin Ahmed Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 08:15am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is prepared to take up the dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants.

The process has been put in place under the auspices of the World Bank as the two countries disagree over whether the technical design features of the two plants contravene the Indus Water Treaty.

On Monday, the bank held two separate meetings with the neutral expert and the chairman of the Court of Arbitration in Washing­ton. The representatives from India and Pakistan were also invited.

The two appointments — neutral expert and chairman of the Court of Arbitration — were made by the WB in October. Michel Lino was appointed as the neutral expert and Prof Sean Murphy as chairman of the Court of Arbitration.

The design features of the 330MW Kishenganga and 850MW Ratle hydroelectric power plants have been the point of discord between the neighbouring nations. The former was inaugurated in 2018 while the latter is under construction.

In 2016, Pakistan asked the World Bank to look into its concerns over the two hydroelectric power projects. The requests were made after the Permanent Indus Commission failed to settle the matter.

Since then, the World Bank convened multiple high-level meetings and discussed several proposals to resolve the matter, but to no avail.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2022

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Nov 23, 2022 08:29am
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is prepared to take up the dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants. UN should plan for plebiscite in IOK.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 23, 2022 08:30am
India will win the case, and Pakistan will be made to pay a hefty fine for wasting everyone’s time.
Reply Recommend 0
Zakpa
Nov 23, 2022 08:31am
Congratulations on the Dam that will help people of the region. Development is always welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Nov 23, 2022 08:33am
Pakistani are wasting there time. Dams have been build and nothing will change. Pakistani should stop dancing in front of WB.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The moment of truth

The moment of truth

Zahid Hussain
It is no more a secret that the establishment played an active role in creating an alliance that allowed the PTI to form the govt in 2018.

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 23 Nov, 2022

Justice denied

The Sindh government must immediately file an appeal against the acquittal of suspects in Perween Rehman murder case.
Targeting minorities
23 Nov, 2022

Targeting minorities

AS India undergoes a transformation from a relatively secular state into a Hindutva-inspired rashtra, under the...
Disappearing act
23 Nov, 2022

Disappearing act

IT is most unusual for the Sharif clan to have collectively disappeared from the picture right before the PDM...
Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...