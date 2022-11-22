DAWN.COM Logo

Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 10:46pm

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Sararogha area, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) said an exchange of took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists on November 22.

A soldier was martyred in the exchange, the ISPR said, identifying him as 39-year-old Havaldar Umer Hayat from Kohat’s Lachi.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Wednesday during a gunfight with terrorists.

On Nov 8, the ISPR said a terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakas area of Khyber tribal district.

