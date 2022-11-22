DAWN.COM Logo

Identities of those behind leak of COAS Bajwa’s family’s tax records traced: Dar

Dawn.com Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 09:43pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has traced the identities of the people who had leaked the tax records of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members.

Earlier this week, a report by investigative news website FactFocus — which describes itself as a “Pakistan-based digital media news organisation working on data-based investigative news stories — accused the army chief and his family of amassing assets worth Rs12.7 billion over the past six years.

The report cited tax records and wealth statements of the Bajwa family to corroborate its claims about the alleged accumulation of assets by the family inside and outside Pakistan.

Taking a notice of the FactFocus report, Dar on Monday had said that the leak was “clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides”.

He had also instructed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead an immediate investigation into the violation of tax law[s] and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within 24 hours.

In an interview with journalist Hamid Mir on Geo News programme Capital Talk today, the minister said that he had seen the interim report on the matter and expected the final report to be submitted by tonight.

“We have found traces [behind the leak]. One is from Lahore and one is from Rawalpindi,” Dar said.

He stated that there was a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have the authorisation to look at the income tax records as there was a “circle” in Rawalpindi where assessments took place.

Dar also stressed that the law doesn’t give permission to leak the record of income tax returns of anyone, whether it was the army chief or a common man, without court orders.

“This is a violation of our system and the law […] the system’s accuracy and strength have been challenged.”

The finance czar subsequently vowed that the government “will bring this to a logical conclusion”, adding that turning a blind eye to the issue would be a violation of his responsibilities.

FactFocus report

According to the FactFocus report regarding the alleged tax records of COAS Bajwa’s family, the current market value of the known assets and business of the army chief, both within and outside Pakistan, amounted to Rs12.7 billion.

The report also shared the alleged wealth statements of Gen Bajwa and his family from 2013 to 2021.

It claimed that the assets of Gen Bajwa’s wife, Ayesha Amjad, went from zero in 2016 to Rs2.2 billion (declared and known) in six years. The report stated the amount didn’t include residential plots, commercial plots and houses given by the army to her husband.

The report also alleged that the total worth of the declared assets of Mahnoor Sabir (Gen Bajwa’s daughter-in-law ) jumped from zero in last week of October 2018 to Rs1,271 million on Nov 2, 2018, while the assets of Mahnoor’s sister Hamna Naseer went from zero in 2016 to “billions” by 2017. Furthermore, the tax returns of Sabir Hameed — the army chief’s son’s father-in-law — were less than a million in 2013 but “in the coming years, he became a billionaire”, the website claimed.

According to the publication, it was unable to obtain data about assets in the name of Gen Bajwa’s two sons.

FactFocus had later claimed that after the publication of the story, the traffic on its site was “disrupted” while also claiming that the website had been “banned”.

The website has previously published in-depth stories on the “misappropriation of funds” by a number of politicians and other powerful sectors in Pakistan, including PTI chairman Imran Khan and former dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

In 2020, the publication had released a report regarding the alleged offshore properties and businesses of former China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chairman Lt-Gen retired Asim Saleem Bajwa and his family.

M. Emad
Nov 22, 2022 09:40pm
'Inside' job ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Ansari
Nov 22, 2022 09:41pm
The leak clearly shows the level of 'official' corruption'. This also explains why ordinary person is living in extreme and abject poverty. The entire country is suffering except few privileged ones. Bravo to those who uncovered the reality!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 22, 2022 09:43pm
Dar does not want to talk about his own corruption and dishonesty. He wants to protect COAS for army to protect him.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 22, 2022 09:43pm
Records leaked by PML N cronies to put pressure on Bajwa regarding COAS selection. Its obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 22, 2022 09:44pm
Please please
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 22, 2022 09:45pm
Perhaps PDM can exempt boots from tax compliance and burden. Unnecessary burden on our hardworking jawans.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Nov 22, 2022 09:46pm
Why should his tax records be kept a secret in the first place? If his tax records don't match his earnings he needs to comply with the rules. Is he above the law?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Nov 22, 2022 09:49pm
An absconder who stole so much from the public is talking about what law permits, simply astonishing.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 22, 2022 09:49pm
Dar looks very sick. Leave.
Reply Recommend 0
True Pakistani
Nov 22, 2022 09:51pm
Stop Bootlicking and do your job Mr. Finance Minister. Default rate is hovering above 92% already.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Nov 22, 2022 09:52pm
So, the record leaked is not fabricated. Then what about the massive corruption that's been identified in those records???
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Nov 22, 2022 09:54pm
Manipulative liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Nov 22, 2022 09:54pm
Right way to keep yourself in the lime light. Do your business and stop doing boot polish job.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik USA
Nov 22, 2022 09:56pm
Who is this? But we know who is this.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Nov 22, 2022 09:57pm
From A to Z dishonest from both sides (Imported and Neutrals) are ruling poor Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 22, 2022 10:00pm
Factfocus offshoot of PMLN ?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Nov 22, 2022 10:01pm
Seems only COAS lives and gets fastest justice in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Nov 22, 2022 10:03pm
People who leaked the documents should be rewarded. These things are not to be hidden
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 22, 2022 10:03pm
Why tax returns of public employees a secret. Don’t they work for people and must know how they can become billionaires.
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Nov 22, 2022 10:06pm
I guess you knew it all along and everyone knows you will never tell the truth!
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 22, 2022 10:08pm
Mr. Dar or the government may do whatever they'll the fact is that all the Pakistani wealth within or without the country is concentrated into a few hands thanks to the lack of an effective and tangible measures about a fair redistribution of wealth and this is the root cause of corruption, the exclusive rule by the wealthy, plutocracy and every wrong you can name.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Nov 22, 2022 10:08pm
Where did the money come from? That is the least of the minister’s concern.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 22, 2022 10:09pm
This is not a national problem. Uncalled for attention being given.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Nov 22, 2022 10:10pm
Its not upholding the law, but boot polishing at its peak
Reply Recommend 0
Danald loo
Nov 22, 2022 10:10pm
What is his qualification to be finance minister? What is his background? Who appointed him?
Reply Recommend 0

