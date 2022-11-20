DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick

Reuters Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 05:44pm
<p>India’s Mohammed Siraj (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022. — AFP</p>

India’s Mohammed Siraj (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 20, 2022. — AFP

New Zealand’s Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India’s comprehensive 65-run victory in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Yadav, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, clobbered seven sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to power India to a commanding 191-6 after being put into bat.

New Zealand was bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson (61) supplying half of the runs before they were bundled out in 18.5 overs.

After Friday’s series opener in Wellington had been washed out, Williamson elected to field in the second match which was also rain-affected.

India was 50-1 in the seventh over when the players were forced off the field. The visitors sent in Rishabh Pant (6) to open the innings with fellow left-hander Ishan Kissan (36) but the ploy did not work.

Kissan could not really convert his start, and Shreyas Iyer (13) departed hit wicket.

Yadav was irrepressible at the other end, though, playing audacious shots all around the ground and making a mockery of New Zealand’s field settings.

The right-hander raced to a 49-ball hundred but was kept away from the strike in the eventful final over from Southee.

Yadav watched on as the seamer conceded four runs in his first two deliveries before dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar in successive balls.

It was Southee’s second hat-trick in T20 Internationals having also achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2010.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by removing Finn Allen for a duck and Devon Conway (25) departed after a fifty-partnership with Williamson.

Hooda claimed a career-best 4-10, including three wickets in four balls in the 19th over. Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...