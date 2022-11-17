DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

Ravi Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

Reuters Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 02:09pm
<p>A file photo of former India coach Ravi Shastri. — Reuters/File</p>

A file photo of former India coach Ravi Shastri. — Reuters/File

India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England’s template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team’s defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.

Rohit and fellow batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand where Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 squad while Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge for the one-day internationals.

“I think for T20 cricket, there’s no harm in having a new captain, because the volume of cricket is such that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy,” Shastri told a virtual news conference.

“Rohit is already leading in one-days and Test matches. There’s no harm in identifying a new T20 Captain, and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it.”

The former all-rounder was impressed about how England transformed into a white-ball juggernaut and won the T20 World Cup on Sunday to become the first team to hold both the 50-overs and 20-overs global titles at the same time.

“They sat down and said ‘We are going to change our resources, we are going to identify the best players for the format, whether it’s T20 or 50-overs cricket, and if it meant certain senior players had to sit out, so be it.’ They got in youngsters who were fearless, who could adapt to that pattern of the game without having to change too much.”

“It’s a template that can be followed easily. India has got a wealth of resources, and I think it can start now, from this tour.”

The 60-year-old did not think it was necessary for India players to participate in T20 leagues abroad to familiarise themselves with those conditions.

“They are absolutely fine playing IPL (Indian Premier League) and focusing on domestic cricket.

“We need them to play domestic cricket as well.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khawaja Ikram Ul Haq
Nov 17, 2022 02:05pm
india have not been able to play rohit to his potential.the top three have to perform in t20 and go out blazing.an innovative captain is necessary.pandya is a good batter and attacking bowler and rohit might be a bit slow/lacks the innovations necessary in changing his bowling around.india's spin attack may be too old.in the old days one waited for the middle order.having experience of top t20 competitions is also necessary for india to know the potential of players.swing also becomes overrated
Reply Recommend 0
Rameez Masood
Nov 17, 2022 02:06pm
Spot on. Does Pakistan have the courage to take such a step? I doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 17, 2022 02:13pm
They have followed everything from their colonial master. Judiciary, Buercrats, Police structure and now Cricket. Suits them
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 17, 2022 02:27pm
after all the IPL hype, the PSL boys make it to the final leaving IPL in the dust.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd. Abdul
Nov 17, 2022 02:32pm
@Ghaznavi, There is nothing wrong in taking good points from anywhere. Don't we take ours from imaginary Arab ancestry. .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 17, 2022 02:59pm
Absolutely.. Kohli was always their best man. They should let him do it.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...
Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...