Lahore Orange Line rates revised, discounts around the corner

LAHORE: The Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) is all set to issue fare discount cards to working women and students for travelling by the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train running at the 27km-long route from Dera Gujaran (Quaid-i-Azam Interchange) to Ali Town (Raiwind Road).

Since free travelling cards for the train travel have also been planned to be issued to senior citizens and the disabled persons, the distance-based fares recently approved by the Punjab cabinet are likely to be implemented within the next couple of days subject to issuance of the minutes of the cabinet meeting, Dawn has learnt.

“In the first phase, we will be introducing the distance-based fares for the Orange Line. Though keeping in view our arrangements completed a few days ago, we wanted to implement it from Nov 18 but we couldn’t do so due to non-issuance of the minutes of the meeting on Thursday. However, we will implement it as soon as we receive the minutes that we are expecting in a day or two,” a senior official of the PMA told Dawn on Thursday.

As for the other initiatives to be introduced soon, he said the authority, in view of the approval accorded by the cabinet, was all set to introduce discounted fares and free travelling cards to some people using the Orange Line for travelling to various destinations frequently or off and on.

“In the phase-2, we will get the weekly and monthly discounted and free travelling cards prepared. And the cards will be issued to working women and students who will get 30pc discount in fares,” the official said, adding that the free travelling cards would be issued to senior citizens and disabled persons.

He said the people having no proof (job letter issued by the employers, student cards, CNIC proving the 60 years or above age and the certificate proving disability) wouldn’t be issued such travelling cards. He said the distance-based fares, fare discount cards, free travelling cards etc would be effective for a trial period of six months.

“After six months, we will study it on the basis of the public response, ratio of passengers etc and submit a report to the government to have a final decision and approval,” he said.

Punjab Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema in a statement on Thursday said that under the distance-based fare system, five brackets had been created. “The fare of the Orange Line train from Ali Town to Dera Gujaran will be Rs40. The fare from 0 to 4km will be Rs20. Similarly, the fare for 5 to 8km will be Rs25. The train fare for 9 to 12km has been fixed at Rs30,” he said and added: “The fare for 13 to 16km has been fixed at Rs35. And for 16 to 27km from the first stop to the last stop, it will be Rs40. Fares will be applicable after notification.”

In the first week of the ongoing month, the government had approved a proposal by the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) to issue fare discounts and free travelling cards to some categories of travellers and introduce a distance-based fare system for the general public instead of the existing flat fare system. The PMA in August last had pressed the government to allow it to introduce the measures keeping in view the massive surge in administrative and operational expenses.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022