Baghdad airport hit by second fire in three days

AFP Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 07:36pm

Iraq opened an investigation on Thursday after a second fire broke out at Baghdad airport within three days, prompting the prime minister to sack three airport officials.

There were no casualties in the latest blaze, which damaged several airline offices in the two-storey Nineveh Terminal.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani travelled to the airport to be briefed on a probe launched following the fire, his office said.

He relieved the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority, the director of Baghdad International Airport and the director of Airport Security of their duties, according to a press release from his office.

The premier also demanded a probe into the contract procedures for the automatic fire suppression system, which — the statement said — had not been functional since 2013.

He further demanded to identify the individuals responsible for the incident.

The latest fire came after three people were lightly hurt on Tuesday when a blaze broke out in a refreshments area in the departures lounge of one of the terminals.

Sudani emphasised the need for a thorough investigation “to find out the real reasons behind the recurrence of the fire”.

He also ordered a review of the airport’s safety system, emergency precautions and security procedures.

Conflict, neglect and endemic corruption have left Iraq’s infrastructure in disrepair. Safety standards in both the transport and construction sectors are frequently flouted, and accidents are common.

Baghdad airport has undergone no major renovations since it opened in the 1980s under the rule of the late dictator Saddam Hussein.

A
Nov 17, 2022 07:40pm
Pakistani security.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 17, 2022 08:03pm
During the time of Saddam, it was next to impossible for staff, even to blink an eye, while on duty. He was very harsh on dereliction from duty.
Reply Recommend 0

