DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

Final notice issued to Swati’s wife for violating CDA rules

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 08:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Capi­tal Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday issued a final notice to Tahira Swati, wife of PTI Senator Azam Swati, against “unauthorised/illegal construction” at her agro-farm.

Ms Swati is the owner of plot number 71 in Orchard Scheme, Murree Road, Islamabad.

The CDA in its notice, issued by its building control section, said that final seven days were being given to remove violations from the farm house.

It recalled that a show-cause notice had been issued on Nov 4, calling for removal of various violations including “unauthorised/illegal construction in basement in right side setback, unauthorised and illegal construction at ground floor in right side of setback, unauthorised construction of basement beyond the plinth level and guard room beyond the plot line”.

The CDA said that response and reply from the allottee are awaited. It said the CDA would take action for removal of the above-mentioned violations “forcefully” at the risk and cost of allottee if the violations were not removed in the final seven days.

It further said that plenty would also be imposed in case of non-compliance with­in the stipulated time and then the property would be sealed off until compliance and removal of violations.

The PTI senator could not be contacted for comment as his phone was found switched off.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Nov 17, 2022 08:37am
Swati and family are serios law violators. They deserve to be behind bar for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chasma Khan
Nov 17, 2022 09:24am
This is unnecessary harassment of a charitable man. He at one time generously gave a million dollar note for charity. The only kind in the world
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Nov 17, 2022 10:09am
These PTI people are out of control, this guy is supposed to be a law maker, yet he and his family are law breakers, how did we inherit this bunch?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 17, 2022 10:22am
Why CDA is waiting. This violation has been there for many years
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...
Jittery markets
16 Nov, 2022

Jittery markets

STATE BANK governor Jameel Ahmad’s assertion that the country has enough dollars to meet its foreign debt...
Joyless lens
Updated 16 Nov, 2022

Joyless lens

Ban on Joyland a shameful instance of kowtowing to pressure group that has arrogated to itself role of policing nation’s morality.
Hibatullah’s edicts
16 Nov, 2022

Hibatullah’s edicts

HOPES that the Afghan Taliban would this time around run a more open country have largely been dashed after the...