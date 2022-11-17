Imran claims he’s taken a ‘step back’ on chief’s appointment

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has ‘stepped back’ from the issue of new army chief’s appointment and said “we are looking at the process from the fringes”.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence and later virtually addressing the party’s long march rallies in Jehlum, Sargodha and Mardan on Wednesday, the PTI chief regretted that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, a convict and an absconder, as well as former president Asif Ali Zardari, would be taking the most important national security decision of new army chief’s appointment.

He claimed that their personal interests clashed with national interests.

“I am not talking about those, amongst whom an army chief be appointed, but about those who will take decision about the appointment against the most sensitive position in the country.”

Sources say Mr Khan’s decision to ‘step back’ from the matter gives an impression of his discontentment over the failure of PTI’s backchannel talks with the establishment, which were being spearheaded by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The president had last week admitted that there was no breakthrough in backdoor talks he was holding with all political players as well as the powers that be to find a workable solution to end the chaos. On Wednesday, Mr Alvi conceded that he was “engaged with political and relevant stakeholders” in an attempt to bring them on the negotiating table so that they thrash out a consensus on the major issues facing the nation.

Referring to reports that the incumbent government had decided to bring changes in the Army Act, Mr Khan said: “I fear that the duo (Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari) would damage the state institutions for their personal interests. I want that the new army chief’s appointment should strengthen Pakistan Army.”

Analysis: It's not over till it's over

Talking to the senior journalists, he said Nawaz Sharif wanted that only such an army chief be appointed who should look after his financial matters and cases. He, however, hastened to add that “no army chief will go against the state, state institution and masses”.

The former premier said he did not have any animosity towards Washington but wanted positive, better and strong relations between the US and Pakistan. “I will always consider Pakistan’s interests supreme over my personal interests,” he said.

Mr Khan yet again appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to get Arshad Sharif, Senator Azam Swati and his own assassination attempt cases under his watch and dispense justice to all.

Dialogue with government

Imran Khan told media persons that he had received a message to hold dialogue with a government committee and said he had flatly refused it. “Dialogue only after the announcement of the date of fresh general elections.”

In his address to the long march participants, the PTI chief said his party was holding the march against installation of thieves in the government through a conspiracy, when they were about to be convicted by NAB and the FIA in a Rs1,100 billion corruption case. Eventually, those thieves were given ‘NRO’ through amendments to the NAB law.

‘Important appointment’

Without naming any institution or individuals, President Alvi said in his discussion with journalists at Governor House that consultations were under way about “an important appointment in November”.

Although the statement issued after the meeting by the Press Information Department did not name the office of the “important appointment”, Dr Alvi was apparently referring to the appointment of the next army chief.

“He said an important appointment falling in the month of November should pass exactly as envisaged under the Constitution and relevant laws. However, in his opinion, the appointment might be made in consultation with the relevant stakeholders,” the PID statement added.

Hamid Asghar in Gujar Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022