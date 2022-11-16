Arshad Sharif sustained multiple injuries before death: Pims

ISLAMABAD: Journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead by Kenyan police last month in an alleged case of ‘mistaken identity’, sustained multiple injuries, which give credence to the speculations of torture, prior to his death, according to a report of the autopsy conducted by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Sources familiar with the investigation said that an eight-member medical board which conducted the autopsy on October 26, a day after the body was received from Nairobi, was of the opinion that “all the injuries were antemortem in nature”. The term antemortem injuries” is used for injuries that occur before death.

As per the report quoted by sources, the deceased died due to firearm injuries that caused “damage to the brain and right lung”. The report added that the right clavicle bone (collarbone) and right third rib were also found fractured.

The sources said a part of the left upper parietal bone (skull) of the slain journalist was found to be missing. During the autopsy, the doctors found a dozen injuries on the body, besides wounds at his left lower neck and the left shoulder, they added.

According to the post-mortem report, Mr Sharif was missing four nails on his left hand while the nail bed of his middle and ring fingers was also bruised. His left eye was found black as well, they added.

The board is of the opinion that the injuries were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature, the sources added. During the autopsy, a piece of metal believed to be the shell of a bullet had also been recovered which had been handed over to the police for forensic examination, they said.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2022