MNA Ali Wazir granted bail in sedition case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court’s Bannu Bench granted bail to MNA from South Waziristan Ali Wazir in a sedition case on Monday.

The lawmaker had been in Karachi’s central prison since Dec 31, 2020 after he was arrested in sedition cases.

The case in which he was granted bail had been registered against him by the police on the charges of delivering a hate speech during a public meeting in Miramshah town of the North Waziristan district.

A local lawyer, Rashid Khan Dirmakhel, had filed the bail application of Mr Wazir before a two-member bench of high court’s Bannu branch.

The bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan and Justice Shahid Khan heard the arguments from his counsel and the state prosecutor and accepted the lawmaker’s bail plea in the hate speech case.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2022