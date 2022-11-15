DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 15, 2022

MNA Ali Wazir granted bail in sedition case

Bureau Report Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 10:29am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court’s Bannu Bench granted bail to MNA from South Waziristan Ali Wazir in a sedition case on Monday.

The lawmaker had been in Karachi’s central prison since Dec 31, 2020 after he was arrested in sedition cases.

The case in which he was granted bail had been registered against him by the police on the charges of delivering a hate speech during a public meeting in Miramshah town of the North Waziristan district.

A local lawyer, Rashid Khan Dirmakhel, had filed the bail application of Mr Wazir before a two-member bench of high court’s Bannu branch.

The bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah Khan and Justice Shahid Khan heard the arguments from his counsel and the state prosecutor and accepted the lawmaker’s bail plea in the hate speech case.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...
Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...