Karachiites suffer due to road closure outside CM House

Citizens in Karachi bemoaned the closure of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road and other adjoining routes leading towards the Chief Minister’s House as the protest by healthcare providers continued on Monday.

Healthcare providers are protesting against the Sindh government’s decision to permanently withdraw the health risk allowance from their salaries. Last week, police had manhandled and arrested the protesters as they attempted to march toward CM House.

Over the past week, the road outside CM House has been cordoned off, forcing traffic to move at a snail’s pace as citizens throng alternate routes.

Employees of offices located in the area, including Dawn, have also faced difficulty in their daily commute.

South SSP Syed Asad Raza said that healthcare providers were staging a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), adding that this had been going on since November 11.

He said there were around 60-70 protesters outside the press club on Monday, adding that the number was expected to increase.

Health workers to proceed to CM House on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Dr Faizan Memon, representing Young Doctors Association (YDA), told Dawn.com that their protest had been ongoing for the past six days. However, he lamented that no government representative had approached the protesters to listen to their grievances.

He said that a committee formed recently for the purpose had also not contacted the protesters.

Dr Memon said outpatient departments, operation theatres and wards had been closed across Sindh over the detention and thrashing of protesters.

“Now, only emergency services are operational in hospitals while all other services have been suspended.”

He said that a committee of healthcare providers would meet on Monday evening to decide the future course of action.

“We have decided to proceed towards CM House on Tuesday,” he said. He added that the protesters did not have any plans to move towards CM House today.

Protests

Last month, the health department had withdrawn the Covid-19 risk allowance on the grounds that the pandemic no longer posed a threat to the population.

Subsequently, healthcare workers refused to resume their duties unless the Sindh government made the withdrawn health risk allowance a permanent part of their salaries.

Patients across Sindh have faced difficulties as doctors, nurses and paramedics have boycotted all outpatient services except that of emergency care.