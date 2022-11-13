DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 13, 2022

PTI boycotts parliamentary body formed to probe Azam Swati’s allegations

Amir Wasim Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 08:01am
In this file photo, Senator Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Senator Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Sticking to its decision of boycotting the special committee formed by the Senate chairman to probe the alleged leak of an “objectionable” video of Senator Azam Swati, the PTI on Saturday asked the committee’s convener Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to avoid any statement on the matter.

Referring to the criticism by Mr Haideri on Mr Swati for skipping committee meetings, Opposition Lea­der Senator Shahzad Waseem in a statement said the PTI had already “rejected” the committee formed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for the very reason that Mr Swati wanted justice from the Supreme Court.

Moreover, Dr Waseem said a joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and the opposition’s coalition parties, held on Nov 7, had also rejected the committee through a resolution and decided that they would not be a part of its proceedings.

He said after the clear position of Mr Swati and the PTI’s allied parties, the statement of the convener pertaining to Mr Swati’s abnsence from the meeting was “contrary to the fact and inappropriate”.

After presiding over the meeting of the committee on Friday, Mr Haideri regretted the decision of Mr Swati to stay away from the proceedings, saying that in this situation, the committee would not be able to help the PTI senator.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
36th Puncture
Nov 13, 2022 08:07am
Just like giving resignations, then complaining on why not accepted, then complaining why accepted. Crybaby party
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 13, 2022 08:21am
We all condemn torture on Swati and release of allege video.One wonders how many people have suffered worst than torture on Swati and their love ones are still undergoing ordeal.They are suffering in human treatments from police, vadaras, land lord's. They are helpless. They can not raise their voice because of illiteracy or influence of their oppressors. Azam Sawati has undergone mistreatment . Will he raise voice against the oppression of influential people?
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 13, 2022 08:23am
The rubber stamp Parliament will follow the edicts of their masters here and abroad
Reply Recommend 0
SuperTrooper
Nov 13, 2022 08:24am
Drama party of Pakistan … they are not interested in governing or solving issues, their only aim in life is to spread chaos and anarchy.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Nov 13, 2022 08:46am
PTI doesn't want the truth. It politics is based on lies and chaos.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Complicating matters
Updated 13 Nov, 2022

Complicating matters

Convictions and feelings cannot overrule facts and reasoning when the stakes are so high.
Uncover the facts
13 Nov, 2022

Uncover the facts

ARSHAD Sharif’s murder last month is shaping up to be an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit in which several actors...
Thrashing protesters
13 Nov, 2022

Thrashing protesters

PROTESTS in Pakistan by government employees are not a novel phenomenon. However, the frequent use of unnecessary...
A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...