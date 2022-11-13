PTI boycotts parliamentary body formed to probe Azam Swati’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Sticking to its decision of boycotting the special committee formed by the Senate chairman to probe the alleged leak of an “objectionable” video of Senator Azam Swati, the PTI on Saturday asked the committee’s convener Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to avoid any statement on the matter.

Referring to the criticism by Mr Haideri on Mr Swati for skipping committee meetings, Opposition Lea­der Senator Shahzad Waseem in a statement said the PTI had already “rejected” the committee formed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for the very reason that Mr Swati wanted justice from the Supreme Court.

Moreover, Dr Waseem said a joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and the opposition’s coalition parties, held on Nov 7, had also rejected the committee through a resolution and decided that they would not be a part of its proceedings.

He said after the clear position of Mr Swati and the PTI’s allied parties, the statement of the convener pertaining to Mr Swati’s abnsence from the meeting was “contrary to the fact and inappropriate”.

After presiding over the meeting of the committee on Friday, Mr Haideri regretted the decision of Mr Swati to stay away from the proceedings, saying that in this situation, the committee would not be able to help the PTI senator.

