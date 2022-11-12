PTI suspends Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri’s membership

KARACHI: A day after estranged PTI leader retired Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri made revelations about “backchannel talks” between the PTI and the establishment, his party membership was terminated, according to a notification by PTI.

The notification said Mr Rokhri “violated the party’s policy” and talked to the media without permission.

In an interview on Geo News on Thursday, Mr Rokhri claimed that he met Maj Gen Faisal Naseer a number of times to convey PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s messages. After the interview, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill refused to recognise Mr Rokhri, saying he had no affiliation with the party.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022