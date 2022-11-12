DAWN.COM Logo

PTI suspends Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri’s membership

Dawn Report Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 09:30am

KARACHI: A day after estranged PTI leader retired Major Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri made revelations about “backchannel talks” between the PTI and the establishment, his party membership was terminated, according to a notification by PTI.

The notification said Mr Rokhri “violated the party’s policy” and talked to the media without permission.

In an interview on Geo News on Thursday, Mr Rokhri claimed that he met Maj Gen Faisal Naseer a number of times to convey PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s messages. After the interview, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill refused to recognise Mr Rokhri, saying he had no affiliation with the party.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022

Fastrack
Nov 12, 2022 09:37am
The great visionary kindhearted leader is the real boss. Nobody dare disagree with him, he has more power than Xi .. try to question him and get fired!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 12, 2022 09:40am
In PTI, Imran Khan sets the rule.
Reply Recommend 0

