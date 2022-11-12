Operation, gun attack leave seven dead in Bolan, Kech

QUETTA: At least seven people, including three alle­ged militants, were killed in two incidents in Bolan and Kech districts of Balochistan.

The alleged militants were killed in an operation by security forces in Bolan district, according to official sources.

The forces launched the operation in the mountainous area after a tip-off about the presence of armed militants of a banned outfit in the area.

As per the sources, the alleged militants opened fire on the security forces when they cordoned off the area.

The forces retaliated and killed three alleged militants after a two-hour-long exchange of fire, security officials said, adding that the operation was still going on to clear the area.

The suspects have been identified as Khair Bakhsh alias Fareed, Dur Muham­mad Sumalani alias Rosto and Meshdaar alias Naseebullah.

In the other incident, unknown armed men gun­ned down four people in Tump area close to the Pak-Iran border in Kech district, according to Levies officials.

Sources said five men were coming from the border area in Waki when armed men positioned on nearby hills opened indiscriminate fire, killing four and injuring one.

They were moved to Tump hospital by Levies officials. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Niaz Muhammad, Muhammad Hanif and Balaach, while the injured, Imran, has been moved to a district hospital in Turbat for further treatment.

Meanwhile, two bullet-riddled bodies were also found in the Gazan area of Washuk district on Friday. The locals informed the Levies force about the bodies that were dumped in a vehicle, according to officials.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022