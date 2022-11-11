DAWN.COM Logo

Imran’s sons will join march, hopes PPP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 10:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Punjab chapter General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza hopes that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s sons will join the long march their father has started from Lahore.

Welcoming the arrival of Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan in the Punjab capital from London on Thursday, the PPP leader expressed hope that both of young sons of Khan would lead the long march, which resumed from Wazirabad.

Murtaza said it would be a pleasure to see the sons of the Kaptaan walking side by side with the workers’ children in the long march.

“We should welcome the Kaptaan’s sons joining politics in Pakistan, learning the national language Urdu and delivering speeches at the long march and other public meetings,” he said.

Imran Khan’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman have come to pay a visit to their father who survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his party’s long march on Islamabad.

After being operated upon at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Mr Khan is recovering at his Zaman Park residence.

Khan’s sons live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Goldsmith.

Punjab Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal received Kasim and Sulaiman at Lahore airport who went straight to Zaman Park to see their father. Imran’s sons had visited Pakistan last time in 2016.

In his interview with British television presenter Piers Morgan, Mr Khan had stated that his sons were ‘quite worried’ after the attack. He had talked to them after reaching the hospital and also talked to his former wife who was relieved to know about Imran’s condition.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2022

