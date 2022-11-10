DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 10, 2022

Jirga expresses anger over rampant robberies in Chagai

Ali Raza Rind Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 09:06am

CHAGAI: Tribal elders, politicians, religious figures and traders have expressed concern over the rising incidents of robberies in Chagai district, near the Pakistan-Iran border.

A peace jirga organised by the border trade committee in Dalbandin discussed the law and order situation in the area. During the hours-long meeting, the committee president Haji Naseer Sumalani, former provincial minister Sakhi Amanullah Notezai, Sardar Akbar Jan Mohammad Hasni and other elders urged the authorities to maintain law and order, otherwise they would block the RCD Highway, between Karachi and Quetta.

They said informal border trade with Afghanistan was rampantly targeted by robbers who snatch vehicles loaded with valuable consignments and escape without any fear.

These criminals enjoy the patronage of ‘powerful elements,’ they alleged, adding that the robbers move around with automatic weapons. The Afghan traders have stopped supplying goods for almost a week after they suffered huge losses due to robberies last month, said the border trade committee president.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...
Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....