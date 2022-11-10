Jirga expresses anger over rampant robberies in Chagai

CHAGAI: Tribal elders, politicians, religious figures and traders have expressed concern over the rising incidents of robberies in Chagai district, near the Pakistan-Iran border.

A peace jirga organised by the border trade committee in Dalbandin discussed the law and order situation in the area. During the hours-long meeting, the committee president Haji Naseer Sumalani, former provincial minister Sakhi Amanullah Notezai, Sardar Akbar Jan Mohammad Hasni and other elders urged the authorities to maintain law and order, otherwise they would block the RCD Highway, between Karachi and Quetta.

They said informal border trade with Afghanistan was rampantly targeted by robbers who snatch vehicles loaded with valuable consignments and escape without any fear.

These criminals enjoy the patronage of ‘powerful elements,’ they alleged, adding that the robbers move around with automatic weapons. The Afghan traders have stopped supplying goods for almost a week after they suffered huge losses due to robberies last month, said the border trade committee president.

