DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100pc: Ben Stokes

Reuters Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 11:31am
<p>A file photo of England captain Ben Stokes. — Picture via ICC website.</p>

A file photo of England captain Ben Stokes. — Picture via ICC website.

England captain Ben Stokes said last week’s attack on former prime minister Imran Khan was a “shock” but that the squad trusts the advice of security chief Reg Dickason ahead of next month’s three-Test series in the country.

Former cricketer Imran, who was ousted as prime minister in April, was six days into a protest procession bound for Islamabad when he was shot in the leg.

England are set to play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December and bowler Mark Wood has voiced concerns about returning to Pakistan in the wake of the shooting.

“Obviously, what happened there last week was a bit of a shock to see but Reg Dickason has been out there,” Stokes told reporters.

“In my opinion, he’s the best man to assess the situation […] Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and the people going out on that tour 100 per cent trust him because he’s a man you trust with your life.”

In September last year, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DoctorZak
Nov 09, 2022 12:21pm
Of course, he does. Why not?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 09, 2022 12:28pm
And this happens in every part of the world. For example , in Japan, the PM was killed recently. The Indians are fired upon everyday. That’s not unusual in recent times. Mr Ben Stokes belongs to a country where 51 innocent were killed not to long ago. Mr Woods belong to a country where knife crime is rampant. So relax and get chilled.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...