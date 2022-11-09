DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

Rising circular debt, at-whim inductions irk Senate body

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: Displeased over the continued absence of the federal power minister from its meetings, the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday once again deferred a key government bill and expressed concern over rising circular debt and ‘out-of-merit’ selection of directors to the boards of power sector entities.

The meeting of the committee presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro took up the government bill “The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2022”, as passed by the National Assembly and moved by former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Aug 18.

The committee decided to consider the bill only if Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan attends the meeting.

“The federal power minister has continuously been absent from the committee meetings for the last seven months,” the Senate committee said and showed resentment at the non-participation of the power minister in the committee meetings.

Mr Abro said the minister was available on TV talk shows but unfortunately can’t attend the standing committee meetings.

He said the power sector had wreaked havoc in three years on the nation with its entrenched monopolies and wondered in what capacity Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam kept sitting in Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

While discussing the pending payment of circular debt towards K-Electric, Mr Abro told the members that the circular debt of the power sector in the country now stood at Rs2.4 trillion. The committee noted that due to the non-operation of two power plants, the treasury suffered a loss of Rs42bn and instead of capacity building for increased generation, the existing fleet of the generation companies had gone down to 2,100MW from over 7,000MW a couple of years back.

During a review of the list of boards of directors of various entities under the Power Division, the chairman of the committee observed that the members of the boards had been appointed without merit. “It seems like the CVs of the board of members have been drafted by one person,” remarked Senator Saifullah Abro.

The committee lamented the irrelevant inductions in the Power Division, “if such people are included, grid stations will be destroyed” observed Mr Abro and pointed out that two members of the Multan Electric Power Company were irrelevant to the field as one of them was running a CNG station and the other had a few factories.

He said it was no surprise that circular debt was rising when boards of distribution companies were represented by currency dealers and real estate operators.

The Power Division officials told the committee that the board members were appointed with the approval of the federal cabinet and represented a cross-section of consumers and businesses including professionals.

Senator Fida Muhammad said it was useless to debate the matter with bureaucrats in the absence of the power minister as they had to follow the political directives and the issue of the presence of incompetent people on the board could not be resolved unless the minister attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to refer the matter relating to continued absence of power minister to the chairman Senate for onward intervention of the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...