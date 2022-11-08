DAWN.COM Logo

Prove that you received four bullets, Sana asks Imran

Iftikhar A. Khan Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 08:35am

ISLAMABAD: While expressing willingness to join the investigation into the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday challenged the former to first prove he received four bullets.

Talking to reporters, he said he would quit politics if an independent medical board confirmed Mr Khan’s claims. “Otherwise, Imran Khan should quit politics forever.”

Mr Sanaullah was one of the three individuals accused by Mr Khan of being behind the conspiracy to assassinate him, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, a senior intelligence officer.

“Imran Khan took three names because he wants anarchy in the country,” said Mr Sanaullah, adding that dragging the judiciary and army into politics was not in the interest of the state.

Says he will quit politics if medical board confirms PTI chairman's claims; LHC admits interior minister's petition against NAB inquiry

He said there was no doubt in his mind that the attack was a case of religious extremism and took place due to ‘irresponsible remarks’ uttered by Mr Khan on many occasions.

While calling out Mr Khan for ‘accusing’ the military, the minister said Pakistan Army was a disciplined institution and no one can deviate from official policy of the institution. “Those who dare to do so, face consequences.”

Mr Sanaullah also accused the Punjab government and police of “instigating” people to protest and facilitating “a handful of protesters” in creating problems for patients and students by blocking roads.

Taking a jibe at the PTI, Mr Sanaullah said the party had wasted time and that it was already too late for the long march.

However, he added, the government was ready to “receive the protesters and had completed all arrangements for the previously announced date of November 4.

LHC admits Sana’s petition

In a separate development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed Mr Sanaullah’s petition against an inquiry into his alleged assets by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural took up the petition pending since 2020.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel for Mr Sanaullah, argued the inquiry was a reaction to the post-arrest bail granted to his petitioner in a ‘fabricated’ case of drug possession by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

Advocate Pervez said the petitioner appeared whenever he was summoned and informed the bureau that all his assets were already scrutinised and frozen by the ANF in the drug possession case.

Meanwhile, a written reply filed by the bureau stated the case was forwarded to NAB headquarters with recommendations of filing of a reference against the petitioner after completion of the investigation.

It said the case was discussed in a pre-executive board meeting on June 30 and it was decided to return the case to the NAB Lahore for re-examination in light of the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance.

The new amendments made it mandatory to establish that assets disproportionate to known sources of income have been acquired by the accused through corrupt and dishonest means and this evidence has not been unearthed so far, the reply added.

Meanwhile, NAB special prosecutor Fai­sal Bokhari informed the court that the inv­e­­stigation was completed in accordance with the law and assets worth Rs190 mill­i­­o­­n, allegedly disproportionate to Mr Sana­u­llah’s known sources of income, were found.

After hearing the arguments and going through the bureau’s reply, the bench allowed the petition. A detailed order with reasons will be released later, the court said.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh in Lahore also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022

AHAQ
Nov 08, 2022 08:37am
Biggest liar of PDM. Rana Sanaullah
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Nov 08, 2022 08:41am
Such a shameless guy. He is questioning a victim. Such a cruel man. Needs to be behind bars for his crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 08, 2022 08:42am
More and more people are now skeptical about IK's claims of 4 bullets. This is just another made up story of PTI and IK to gain sympathy of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 08, 2022 08:43am
Why didn't IK receive treatment at a Govt. hospital? Why can't he agree to have his injuries inspected by independent medical board?
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Nov 08, 2022 08:45am
People like him give bad names to real crooks and murderers
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Nov 08, 2022 08:47am
We know Niazi is a liar and anarchist !
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Nov 08, 2022 08:47am
Imran Khans injuries must be examined by independent doctors just to make sure the injuries are not like P Elahis broken arm or NS platelets
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 08, 2022 08:47am
Rana sana is absolutely right. The nation knows that imran khan is the biggest liar of Pakistani history and is still lying about getting shot. Where are the medical reports and xrays?
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chasma Khan
Nov 08, 2022 08:50am
Imran khan has been saying he has many ‘surprises’ planned that only he knows. Though this surprise nearly got ruined by the heros grabbing of shooters arm caused a misaim and all the unscripted injuries, perhaps if left alone, shots would have strategically ‘missed targets’?
Reply Recommend 0

