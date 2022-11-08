Balochistan to get two new women police stations, says police chief

QUETTA: The Balochistan police have decided to open two new women police stations in Turbat and Gwadar and recruit 280 policewomen to strengthen the force, the acting provincial police chief said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salman Chaudhary said a model women police station was already working in the provincial capital and playing a vital role in providing legal facilities to women who were reluctant to visit police stations with male personnel to register their complaints.

He said that arrangements to set up new women police stations were already in motion and they would be operationalised very soon. Only female staff will be posted in these police stations and they would be provided specialised training to deal with crimes and carry out investigations, he added.

He also said that in order to enhance the capabilities of women police officers and train them on modern lines, several programmes have been initiated in collaboration with the UN and other institutions.

Talking about the 280 female recruits, he said they will be recruited directly to the posts of assistant sub-inspector, sub-inspector and constable.

He added the police have taken action on over 150 applications received through the women safety app, which was launched earlier this year to ensure security of women in the province.

Acting IGP Chaudhry added that steps were underway to provide protection to minorities and transgenders in the province and resolve their issues and added that a relief centre has been proposed in this regard which will be set up near the IGP’s office.

While responding to a question about the allegations of torture in police custody, he said Balochistan police will never indulge in any illegal or unconstitutional action against anyone.

However, he added that some elements were attempting to malign the force through baseless propaganda, and vowed to foil all such efforts.

In reply to a question about missing persons, the acting IGP said that it was an issue that concerned the entire country and not only Balochistan.

However, he added the police force will not be allowed to instil fear in citizens.

Talking about the law and order situation in the province, he added that the sacrifices of the armed forces and police helped to restore peace and order in the province. He vowed strict action against drug peddlers.

The acting IGP was accompanied by DIG Headquarters Jawad Dogar and woman police officer Zarghoona Manzoor.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022