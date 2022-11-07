DAWN.COM Logo

Tessori urges opposition leaders, President Alvi to play role for political stability

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:51am

KARACHI: In what appears to be his first contact with national leaders since his appointment more than a month ago, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday called leaders of different political parties, asking them to play their role for bringing political stability, economic prosperity and peace in the country.

A brief statement issued by the Governor House said Mr Tessori also discussed issues of mutual interests with the leaders and sought their proposals in different areas.

“Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori discussed country’s overall political situation over phone with President Dr Arif Alvi, Pakistan Democra­tic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan emir Senator Sirajul Haq,” said the statement.

It said the challenges faced by Pakistan in the economic field and other issues of mutual interest were also deliberated on during the telephonic conversations.

“I seek your guidance in fulfilling my duties,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“The country needs unity and consensus to achieve development and prosperity,” he added.

Governor Tessori further said that he was contacting all the stakeholders and requesting guidance for the welfare and well-being of the province.”

President Dr Arif Alvi and all the political leaders while expressing best wishes to the governor lauded his initiative of reaching out to each and every one.

He said that consultation helped in understanding and resolving problems, added the statement.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

