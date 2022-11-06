DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 06, 2022

Incoming inflows yet to trigger rupee turnaround

Shahid Iqbal Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 09:32am

KARACHI: The dollar remained unchanged at Rs227.75 on Saturday in the open market, unmoved by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s guarantee a day ago that the country had secured about $13 billion in additional financial support from two friendly countries, on top of assurances for about $20bn investments.

However, dealers in the open market hoped the rupee would gain strength once the inflows began to land in Pakistan.

“Though the dollar was steady, the market sentiment did change on Saturday,” said Malik Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). “Buyers disappeared from the open market anticipating a fall in dollar’s rate in the coming days.”

On Friday, Mr Dar told journalists that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership promised to roll over $4bn in sovereign loans, refinance $3.3bn commercial bank loans and increase currency swap by about $1.45bn — from 30bn yuan to 40bn yuan. The total worked out at $8.75bn.

Dollar steady in open market as news of $13bn coming in from China, S. Arabia fails to make immediate impact

Besides, Saudi Arabia had also “given a positive response” to Pakistan’s request for increasing its financing by another $3bn to $6bn and doubling its deferred oil facility of $1.2bn, he said. The two heads worked out at $4.2bn and the finance minister said there was no delay except a month or so of processing time.

Meanwhile, the State Bank has promised to consider ECAP’s request to let exchange firms use up to 20 per cent of remittances to sate the open market’s appetite for dollars.

Currency dealers in the interbank market are also closely watching the situation, and an impact will be visible when trading resumes tomorrow.

Currency experts are still unsure when the dollar’s grip will be over. Several experts and bankers believe that the exchange rate would not support the rupee unless economic fundamentals improve, particularly until foreign exchange reserves rise to a considerable level and the current account deficit narrows.

“We must stop the flow of dollars to Kabul, either through trading or smuggling, Mr Bostan said. “Kabul is eating up our hard-earned dollars and the government has yet not taken action.” He suggested that trade with Afghanistan should only be made in rupees.

Other currency experts also want the trade deficit to narrow, as the country’s imports are still double its exports, which also impacts the current account.

Another issue is a fall in the inflow of remittances, which dropped in September by $280 million on monthly and by $340m on annual bases. If this persists, “the current account deficit will surely rise and the exchange rate will remain in the dollar’s grip,” an expert said.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.
Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...