Donor urged to review import of 6m mosquito nets from India

LAHORE: The world’s top donor agency for health projects, particularly to control malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis in several countries, has ordered India to manufacture 6.2 million long-lasting insecticide nets (LLINs) for flood-affected Pakistanis, despite the fact that Pakistan already has a capacity of six million nets manufacturing, prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Despite being approached and reminded by the related business, the federal government has not taken up the issue with the agency — The Global Fund (TGF) — to encourage it to acquire the same from Pakistan as it will benefit not only the firm but also the TGF, Dawn has learned.

“The WHO prequalified industry in Pakistan, which has provided two million mosquito nets to the National Disaster Management Authority for those suffering from malaria and dengue after the floods, has been ignored by the TGF that has allocated around $20 million for LLINs for flood affectees,” a source in the industry says.

“Recently, the TGF ordered an Indian firm to manufacture 6.2 million LLINs to be delivered by October end. But It couldn’t do so and promised to manufacture them till March, which will be too late to save the flood affectees from malaria, dengue etc.”

But, he said, the fund surprisingly ignored the WHO prequalified industry in Pakistan, while the federal government did nothing.

“The industry wrote a letter to the government in September but no one responded. Later a reminder was also sent last month that was ignored too. A third letter is being prepared,” he deplored.

According to a letter written to the Ministry of National Health Services, the industry said it manufactures the best quality mosquito nets and has WHO-recommended sites in Lahore.

“We are also able to provide significant volumes of LLINs in 45 days to flood-affected people who are in dire need of the aid, while it will take at least three to six months to import them from abroad.”

It informed the ministry that the TGF is seeking to source these nets in India for import to Pakistan despite the fact the industry has a national capacity of delivering six million LLINs in one month.

“Therefore, we would like to plead that the government of Pakistan approach the TGF and convince them to procure the relief items including LLINs from the WHO-recommended manufacturer in Pakistan,” the letter says.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022