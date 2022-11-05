DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 05, 2022

Russia removing thousands from Kherson daily

AFP Published November 5, 2022 Updated November 5, 2022 09:24am
A view of empty graves after exhumation of bodies in Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. A DNA laboratory was set up this week in Izyum to help relatives identify the remains of 450 persons whose bodies were found in mass burial sites.—AFP
A view of empty graves after exhumation of bodies in Izyum, a town in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. A DNA laboratory was set up this week in Izyum to help relatives identify the remains of 450 persons whose bodies were found in mass burial sites.—AFP

MOSCOW: Russia pushed ahead on Friday with a civilian pullout from Ukraine’s Kherson region amid a mounting counter-offensive, with President Vladimir Putin saying residents must be “removed” from danger zones.

The Russian army said “more than 5,000 civilians” were being led across the Dnipro River every day, showing footage of soldiers directing lines of cars onto flotillas crossing over to the river’s eastern bank.

Moscow’s forces began urging civilians to leave Kherson in mid-October, vowing to turn the region’s main city of the same name into a fortress ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian offensive.

Kyiv has likened the departures to Soviet-style “deportations” of its people.

“Those who live in Kherson should be removed from zones of dangerous fighting,” Putin said on Red Square as he marked “Russian unity day”. “The civilian population should not suffer from shelling, an offensive, a counter-offensive or other such things,” he said.

Western countries have urged Putin to extend a landmark deal for the export of Ukrainian grain to avert a global food crisis, which is up for renewal on Nov 19.

Russia rejoined the UN-brokered deal on Wednesday, after suspending its participation for four days over a drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea, but has threatened to pull out again.

On a visit to China, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to extend the deal.

“Hunger must not be used as a weapon,” he said.

“I urge the Russian president not to refuse to extend the grain agreement which ends in a few days.”

He asked China’s Xi Jinping _ who has good relations with Putin _ to use Beijing’s “influence” on Moscow to stop fighting in Ukraine.

“The Russian war in Ukraine is a dangerous situation for the whole world,” Scholz said.

The G7 group of wealthy nations also said it wants Russia to prolong the deal as it allows the safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Serious accusations
05 Nov, 2022

Serious accusations

THE attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life has lit a fuse that must be put out post-haste. In his ...
Chinese concerns
05 Nov, 2022

Chinese concerns

WE can say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has returned home empty-handed from his first official visit to ...
Menagerie of extremists
05 Nov, 2022

Menagerie of extremists

WHILE supporters of progressive politics worldwide may have rejoiced over Lula da Silva’s trumping of incumbent...
Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...