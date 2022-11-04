DAWN.COM Logo

Khawaja Asif shifts blame of gun attack onto Imran, claims incident being used for 'political objectives'

Dawn.com Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:00pm
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses the National Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses the National Assembly on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an inflammatory address on Friday shifted the blame of the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan onto the former prime minister for what he described as "crossing the red lines of religion".

He expressed these views during the National Assembly (NA) centering on yesterday's assassination attempt on the former prime minister, which he alleged was being used to further "political objectives".

Imran, who has been leading an anti-government protest march to the capital for almost a week, survived a gun attack on Thursday in Punjab's Wazirabad. He sustained a wound in his shin when the container was hit by a volley of bullets.

A PTI supporter was killed in the incident and 14 others, including lawmakers, were injured. A suspect was arrested who, in a leaked video, confessed that he attempted to kill Imran.

Addressing the NA today, Asif attempted to shift the blame onto the former premier, saying: "The suspect's videos that have surfaced ... they show that religious fanaticism motivated the attack.

"Time and time again, the former prime minister came close to crossing boundaries — or he crossed the boundaries — he crossed the red lines of religion because of which a man attacked him."

The minister went on to quote the suspect as proof that Imran had brought the attack upon himself.

He began his speech by saying that the incident was a "cause of embarrassment for the nation".

"And we, the federal government, want that if there is a conspiracy behind it, it should be brought to the fore."

The defence minister stressed that "we should not refrain from taking any step that will prove to be helpful for us in this matter" and that the investigation into the incident and efforts to "go to the bottom of the matter" should not be politicised.

Asif also criticised the suspension of the police station staff in the remits of which the incident took place. "Staff there have been suspended not because the incident took place, but because the suspect's video was leaked. And the [Punjab] chief minister then transferred the case to [a police station] in his own district."

The defence minister saw the move as "efforts to sabotage the matter, make it political and [use it to] achieve political objectives".

"For God's sake, the entire nation is looking towards us ... and we are letting this incident fall victim to politics," he regretted.

The minister called for the culprits and those backing them to be exposed and constituting a joint investigation team on the incident.

"Don't let this incident fall victim to politics," he reiterated, while adding: "They should go after the suspects, but all that they have been doing [demonstrates] that they are not interested in the investigation. They have made Rana Sanaullah, the prime minister and DGC culprits."

He recalled that Imran previously said he had contacts in the establishment. "And now those contacts are being named in the murder attempt [case]," the minister said. "By naming politicians and a senior army officer, they are taking the matter in a direction where they will not find any clue or suspect."

Furthermore, he said, there were also reports that shots were fired from both sides — "that a guard also fired". "And not just bullet casings from a pistol — said to have been used by the suspect — but also those from a submachine gun were found at the site of the incident," he added, citing social media reports.

"And today, people trust social media more than the other media."

The minister also said Imran, too, had previously given "warnings" of the occurrence of such an incident.

Then on October 28, the Intelligence Bureau informed the Punjab government an incident of such nature could take place "against you in the area or its vicinity".

"There was a [prior] warning."

But now, the minister claimed, the incident was being used to achieve political objectives. "And I condemn it."

He also condemned what he described as using the event to defame any individuals or institutions, and at the same time, gave assurances that the federal government would fully support any steps taken to complete an inquiry into it and meet the "merits of justice".

Bublu Shublu
Nov 04, 2022 04:31pm
He and his cronies are all hypocrites.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 04, 2022 04:31pm
He is right about this it is being used for political gains
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 04, 2022 04:33pm
What an irony that the perpetrators are acting like victims?
Reply Recommend 0
Mangal
Nov 04, 2022 04:34pm
Shame on you Khawaja!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 04, 2022 04:35pm
Shame on PDM blaming the victim. Time to put these corrupt PDM in jail
Reply Recommend 0
Taha Karamat
Nov 04, 2022 04:37pm
shameful tactics by the defense minister, mala fide intentions are obvious from his speech.
Reply Recommend 0
I. Ahmed
Nov 04, 2022 04:38pm
Suspect is obvious, clue is obvious therefore stop talking non-sense. If this would have had happened to any other political leader of Pakistan, they would have immediately gone to Dubai or London in an air ambulance to get the treatment and recover. These PML-N cowards have been fully exposed in Arshad Shareef's and IK's case. It is better they stay away from public view for their own safety.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Nov 04, 2022 04:40pm
Simply pathetic statement from Asif, useless as ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Nov 04, 2022 04:40pm
From top to bottom PML N has brigade of stupid and brainless species , the gang of criminals is imposed on this nation
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 04, 2022 04:42pm
Mr Asif’s statement is shocking - someone should have told him IK had already predicted this kind of statement so they should’ve not made things so obvious
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 04, 2022 04:43pm
We have seen murderers an looters set free by the imported corrupt to the bone government , it does not surprise us now to hear them accusing the victim of shooting his own guard . Take your loot and go to ....
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Nov 04, 2022 04:44pm
Just to please Sharifs. Look at your age, at this age owners of slaves used to release them and you are not even asking for retirement.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Nov 04, 2022 04:45pm
Imran Khan is thinking he has won the jackpot. Blessing in disguise for him. Long march could not get people out on the street but getting shot in the leg has done the magic for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Nov 04, 2022 04:45pm
Is this man stupid or what?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 04, 2022 04:45pm
Establishment and N league is behind this and they are giving this a color of religious extremisn. These people will go to any lengths to save their corruption. People of Pakistan and masses better get up to take back the country.
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Nov 04, 2022 04:46pm
Shame on Khawaja Asif.
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Nov 04, 2022 04:49pm
And this guy is a federal Minister! Well done neutrals!! Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Nov 04, 2022 05:01pm
IK has brought this country to the brink of anarchy and chaos, he expects us to believe what is on the surface, all the lies and soo many lies and more lies, the U-turns, the fake regime change propaganda, and soo many more lies, the calls for tagging people as "ghaddars" from secret closed-door meetings. IK is a liar and a scam artist. he wants anarchy to achieve his goals for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Nov 04, 2022 05:02pm
The Sharif family and the PML-N are a curse on the Pakistani nation.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Nov 04, 2022 05:02pm
Amazing! These crooks have no shame
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 04, 2022 05:02pm
He is one of the most useless defense minister ever. Koi sharam hoti hai. Anyways he doesn’t have any!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Nov 04, 2022 05:04pm
These heads need to roll, PDM is gang of thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Nov 04, 2022 05:04pm
Agreed 100%. It’s Imran Khan's staged drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Nov 04, 2022 05:06pm
Seriously Khawajey???? You & many others in PML-N & PDM are out of touch with reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Nov 04, 2022 05:11pm
Koi sharam hoti hai, koi haya hoti hai Khwaja Sahib!
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Nov 04, 2022 05:16pm
These are the real Mir Jafar and Sadiq of the society. They have been brought up by the neutrals. So you will always see them taking non sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 04, 2022 05:18pm
Best solution for army to intervene at this crucial stage and safe the lives and property in imposing martial law in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 04, 2022 05:19pm
Most useless defense minister ever!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 04, 2022 05:22pm
PDM really needs to hold free and fair elections and let people decide. Both sides are ruining our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 04, 2022 05:26pm
Seriously, what an absolutely shameful and ridiculous assertion. It is only expected from this party. Unbelievable this patwari lot
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 04, 2022 05:29pm
What a rubbish statement from defense minister, they all gone mad because of his popularity in the masses of Pakistan and outside Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ZEESHAN
Nov 04, 2022 05:31pm
What a Joke.. This country needs revolution otherwise sooner or later we will crumble like the house of cards...
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 04, 2022 05:31pm
Khawaja Asif a corrupt to the core Aqama carrying politician who tries to act as a decent person won his own seat in the National Assembly by begging the higher powers of Pakistan . His lecture on decency cannot hide his nature of a wolf.
Reply Recommend 0
F.Iqbal
Nov 04, 2022 05:31pm
It is obvious Khawaja Asif is getting up in years and senile. Let us be kind and understanding.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Nov 04, 2022 05:36pm
Need Military Raj
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Nov 04, 2022 05:37pm
Khawaja Asif has no shame and honor
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Nov 04, 2022 05:37pm
A shameless Khawaja. Being a victim of attack himself, he made no sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 04, 2022 05:38pm
Khawaja Asif is hundred percent correct. Imran Khan is a clever thief, he can do anything to regain power.
Reply Recommend 0
DGISI ka Peo
Nov 04, 2022 05:54pm
@Khurram , he is stupid
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 04, 2022 06:00pm
Imran's leg was shot at yesterday, and he is walking today. What an incredibly quick recovery!
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Nov 04, 2022 06:10pm
Who else will issue such a shameless and irresponsible statement? Such stupid and dumb statements should not deter thorough government and private investigations of the incident.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 04, 2022 06:11pm
Asif has lost his mind.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Nov 04, 2022 06:11pm
This man is having zero IQ but still Pakistan Defence Minister. IK is right
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Nov 04, 2022 06:12pm
after all that IK has done and brought this country to the brink of anarchy and chaos, all the lies and soo many lies and more lies, the U-turns, the fake regime change propaganda, the calls for tagging people as "ghaddars" from secret closed-door meeting with "mir jafars and Sadiq's" and abusing them after that, I want to assure you as a Pakistani, we may be naive. Still, the silent majority is not stupid to fall for the lies. IK is a liar and a scam artist. people, please think rationally
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Nov 04, 2022 06:15pm
@SH, PDM leadership had lost any sense of lawfulness, responsibility, credibility or shame a long while ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Nov 04, 2022 06:31pm
Spot on.
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Nov 04, 2022 06:31pm
That is big lie what he is saying
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 04, 2022 06:32pm
Chinese saying, when you dig a grave for your enemy, dig one for your self, as well. PML N and backers, heed the chinese proverb, its PDM versus the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 04, 2022 06:34pm
He should be giving this speech from jail, he is a convicted criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A. Malik
Nov 04, 2022 06:36pm
Is CJP still sleeping? Does COAS wants to break the record of Gen Yahya to break the country into many parts? May be this is the agenda of our respectable COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Nov 04, 2022 06:37pm
IK to Asad Omar, let's play with it!
Reply Recommend 0
Riz Nasar
Nov 04, 2022 06:39pm
They tried to Kill him and now calling foul that he got shot and his supporters are agitated and out on the streets. You are nothing but pathetic hypocrites.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Nov 04, 2022 06:39pm
@Irfan_Sydney , are you crazy? Australian government should have an eye on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria amadick
Nov 04, 2022 06:40pm
Imported govt
Reply Recommend 0
RAY
Nov 04, 2022 06:41pm
Not only are they corrupt but they are dumb. And we deserve them.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Nov 04, 2022 06:42pm
He has a point. The main issue of Pakistan is economy. Current situation is not good for economy and common people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 04, 2022 06:42pm
I guess we should blame Ashraf Sharif for his assassination as well and the state of the country for the last 40 years on IK.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 04, 2022 06:43pm
@Irfan_Sydney , PTI staged a drama for getting hamdardi
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 04, 2022 06:43pm
If a professional was hired IK wouldn't have survived or injured seriously.....This is a stage drama by PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Nov 04, 2022 06:43pm
Khawaja knows all the tactics as he too has played this game many times.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Nov 04, 2022 06:46pm
@Mrs.khalil, They are not stupid just thick skinned.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Nov 04, 2022 06:50pm
It,s NOT about using the incident, it is about the assasination attempt. Get ready to be over run by the AWAM Might.
Reply Recommend 0
zarmeena azeem
Nov 04, 2022 06:51pm
If he is blaming IK for the attempt then should we also blame BB for her death for poking out her head from the sunroof of her vehicle. The tone of the address is that politics is a dangerous game and the government cannot not protect people.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Nov 04, 2022 06:53pm
He is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 04, 2022 06:53pm
Khawaja SB is frustrated and depressed on the rise and rise of PTI and IK
Reply Recommend 0
javid abbas
Nov 04, 2022 06:55pm
Biggest liar of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 04, 2022 06:56pm
Khawaja Asif and his leaders used such tactics all their lives, crrok thinks everyone is crook, shut up khawaja sira
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Nov 04, 2022 06:57pm
Nobody believes Khwaja.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 04, 2022 06:58pm
IK was almost killed by a team and to blame him is pathetic. Focus on catching the people behind the plot and punish them
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 04, 2022 06:59pm
@Qbc, why should it not be used for political gain? Crooks are getting NRO
Reply Recommend 0
TruthMatters
Nov 04, 2022 07:02pm
Bravo!! Blame the victim, that’s the PML-N and PDM motto.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Nov 04, 2022 07:07pm
Expired furniture making creaking noise
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 04, 2022 07:08pm
O' man if it was a political assassination why should he not use it for the same purpose?
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Nov 04, 2022 07:10pm
30 th nov is coming - hence salvation is coming
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 04, 2022 07:12pm
Asif is wrong. Dead wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Nov 04, 2022 07:13pm
Asif is 100% correct. IK created this drama for face saving and getting out of his own mess. Long march was a failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Nov 04, 2022 07:14pm
Maybe Maryam or Khawaja Asif should do the same and get political gain. He represents Sialkot and one of the shooters was from Sialkot.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 04, 2022 07:15pm
What a liar
Reply Recommend 0
Master Gee
Nov 04, 2022 07:18pm
shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Nov 04, 2022 07:18pm
He is adding fuel to fire. He should resign immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
SadPakistani
Nov 04, 2022 07:18pm
Shame on Khawaja Asif!!!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 04, 2022 07:22pm
Sick man talking. IK already popular does not need to get harmed to gain popularity.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 04, 2022 07:23pm
@Qbc, Does not need to gain in popularity.
Reply Recommend 0
WASI, USA
Nov 04, 2022 07:23pm
"Imran, who has been leading an anti-government protest march ". Let me re-pharase "Imran, who has been leading an anti-establishment protest march"
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 04, 2022 07:23pm
@I. Ahmed, suspect is ‘obvious’ ie NOT the one in custody. He doesnt even look together enough to know which end of a rifle/ revolver to point. The SHOTS came from elsewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 04, 2022 07:25pm
@Mrs.khalil, Their government not legitimate does not have a mandate.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Nov 04, 2022 07:27pm
@Irfan_Sydney , Would you like to have 4 bullets in your leg. Go ahead and try it. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
JumaKhan
Nov 04, 2022 07:27pm
What an embarrassment. People like Khwaja are the reason that Pakistan gets a bad reputation worldwide.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 04, 2022 07:30pm
Bring yourself to the Fore.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 04, 2022 07:30pm
@Qbc, as it should be.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 04, 2022 07:53pm
Red line has been crossed. neutrals and PDM will now be held accountable by awam
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Nov 04, 2022 07:54pm
Imran = astern ka saanp. bites the hand that fed him.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian philosopher posting lies
Nov 04, 2022 08:09pm
No one to blame except voters for voting for corruption and corrupt leaders. PTI need to establish rules to show they are with the Pakistani people. Rule 1 no family politics - only 1 person from 1 family per house. The Qureshi family need to decide if dad is retiring or daughter become a doctor. Rule 2 no one in politics judiciary or military can have dual citizenship or property or businesses or bank accounts abroad. Penalty should be lifetime disqualification
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Nov 04, 2022 08:12pm
IK said he knew of assassination plot. He knowingly put himself, party workers, and citizens in danger. IK is a dangerous man.
Reply Recommend 0

