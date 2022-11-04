DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

Pakistan focusing on controllables in bid to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab

AFP Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 11:02am
<p>Shadab Khan reacts with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. — AFP</p>

Shadab Khan reacts with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. — AFP

Pakistan’s focus on controlling “the controllable things” helped them keep their faint hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a 33-run victory over South Africa on Thursday, all-rounder Shadab Khan said.

Pakistan posted 185 for nine against South Africa following spectacular half centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab.

Shadab, who was adjudged player-of-the-match, also removed Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram after Shaheen Afridi (3-14) claimed two early wickets as the Proteas fell well short of a revised target of 142 in a rain-shortened Super 12 match.

Despite the win, Pakistan’s fate is not in their own hands, and they must beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India in the final group match.

Shadab said that his knock of 52 off 22 balls was his best in international cricket, but added that the team’s victory was of utmost importance. “… our captain said ‘just express yourself and don’t worry about anybody or anything else’,” Shadab told reporters after the win.

“Because we can control the controllable things, so we just think about that.”

Shadab also praised Mohammed Nawaz and Iftikhar for making things easier for him by putting together a 52-run partnership before he entered the fray.

“It’s good because, if you score runs and have winning cause, that’s more important and right at that situation. Especially I think credit goes to Nawaz and Iftikhar,” Shadab said.

“They played brilliantly, and they put pressure on the bowlers. When I go, it’s a little bit easier.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 04, 2022 11:08am
Pakistan good at Crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 04, 2022 11:10am
The whole cricketing world knows very well that on their day, green shirts will beat any team in the world including the most media hyped XI, also known as the "darling" of I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council).
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Nov 04, 2022 11:20am
Better teams deserved to be in the Semi-finals not the team depending on the odds But still best wishes for our team
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Nov 04, 2022 11:21am
Like the country's finances, the Pakistani cricket team cannot control its own destiny and has to look at other countries to salvage it.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Nov 04, 2022 11:51am
Control the controllable ? What happened to that against Zimbabwe.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Nov 04, 2022 11:54am
Better teams deserve to be in the semi-finals not the one depending on the odds. But still best wishes
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Nov 04, 2022 12:00pm
My choice for Captain--Shadab Khan
Reply Recommend 0
fahimkhalil
Nov 04, 2022 12:05pm
@Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi, , Brother except Zimbabwe match, the performance of our team is quite good.. Middle order performed along with bowling unit..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...