DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

Tehran dismisses reports it intends to attack Saudi Arabia

AFP Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:33am
In this file photo, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addresses a press briefing. — Picture via Iran MFA website
In this file photo, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani addresses a press briefing. — Picture via Iran MFA website

TEHRAN: Iran intends to pursue a policy of “good neighbourliness”, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, rejecting as “baseless” reports it is planning to attack Saudi Arabia to divert attention from protests at home.

Citing Saudi and US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Riyadh had shared intelligence with Washington warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in Saudi Arabia.

In response, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said his country’s “policy is based on mutual respect and international principles” and that it “continues its policy of good neighbourliness”.

Iran “believes that the promotion of stability and security in the region requires increasing interaction with its neighbours and it intends to continue seriously in this direction”, he told reporters on Wednesday.

In its report, The Wall Street Journal cited officials as saying Saudi Arabia, the US and several other neighbouring states had raised the level of alert for their armed forces in response to the intelligence warning.

Saudi officials told the US newspaper Iran was poised to attack the kingdom and Arbil in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region in a bid to distract from protests that flared in the Islamic republic over the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Kanani dismissed the report as “biased and baseless” and said it came from Iran’s arch enemies, the United States and Israel.

Their aim, he said, was to create “a negative atmosphere against Iran and destroy the positive process underway with the countries in the region.”

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...