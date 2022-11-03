Panel ratifies eleven more judges for Lahore High Court

ISLAMABAD: The Par­liamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment on Wednesday ratified recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for confirmation of 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court.

The JCP had on Oct 12 recommended confirmation of 11 of the 13 additional judges of the LHC.

As the Judicial Commis­sion of Pakistan dropped further consideration of two of the judges, Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Mohammad Shan Gul would have to step down.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq H. Naek, unanimously approved the JCP recommendations for confirmation of the judges.

It, however, asked the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to reconsider the names of Justice Gul and Justice Nasir “if possible”, sources in the committee told Dawn.

The convener of the committee, Senator Azam Khan Swati, joined the meeting through a video link.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, the approval for the confirmation of 11 judges was made with consensus during a session in which credentials of all additional judges were considered in detail.

The additional judges recommended for confirmation are: Justices Shakil Ahmad, Safdar Saleem Shahid, Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Mohammad Tariq Nadeem, Mohammad Amjad Rafiq, Abid Hussain Chattha, Anwar Hussain, Ali Zia Bajwa, Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022