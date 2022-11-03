DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 03, 2022

Panel ratifies eleven more judges for Lahore High Court

Malik Asad Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Par­liamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment on Wednesday ratified recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for confirmation of 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court.

The JCP had on Oct 12 recommended confirmation of 11 of the 13 additional judges of the LHC.

As the Judicial Commis­sion of Pakistan dropped further consideration of two of the judges, Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Mohammad Shan Gul would have to step down.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq H. Naek, unanimously approved the JCP recommendations for confirmation of the judges.

It, however, asked the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to reconsider the names of Justice Gul and Justice Nasir “if possible”, sources in the committee told Dawn.

The convener of the committee, Senator Azam Khan Swati, joined the meeting through a video link.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, the approval for the confirmation of 11 judges was made with consensus during a session in which credentials of all additional judges were considered in detail.

The additional judges recommended for confirmation are: Justices Shakil Ahmad, Safdar Saleem Shahid, Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Mohammad Tariq Nadeem, Mohammad Amjad Rafiq, Abid Hussain Chattha, Anwar Hussain, Ali Zia Bajwa, Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...
Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...