DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 01, 2022

Oil prices edge lower as China Covid-19 woes dampen demand

Reuters Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 09:48am

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, extending losses of one per cent from the previous session as more extensive Covid-19 curbs in China increased fears of slowing fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

Brent crude for January delivery was down four cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1pc.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2pc, to $86.35 a barrel.

Covid-19 curbs in top crude oil importer China forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Monday, while production of Apple Inc iPhones at a major contract manufacturing facility could drop by 30pc in November.

“With China sticking to the zero-Covid policy, the oil demand outlook overshadowed a record of US oil export data from last week,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Strict pandemic restrictions have caused China's factory activity to fall in October and cut into its imports from Japan and South Korea.

Also weighing on sentiment was the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol saying that its sees signs of oil demand destruction, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Pressuring oil prices, US oil output climbed to nearly 12 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, highest since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as shale companies said they do not expect production to accelerate in coming months.

That is likely to lead to a rise in US crude oil stocks in the week to Oct 28 of about 300,000 barrels, while distillate and gasoline inventories were expected to fall, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute due at 4:30pm EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration due at 10:30am (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Brent and WTI benchmarks ended October higher, marking their first monthly gains since May after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia announced plans to cut output by 2m bpd.

Opec raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term on Monday, saying that $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the transition to renewable energy sources.

US President Joe Biden has called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Coronavirus
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Nov 01, 2022 09:40am
Covid-19 in China means that their Covid vaccine is not working.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...
Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...