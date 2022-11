MUZAFFARGARH: Layyah police have arrested a woman for allegedly uploading hate material on social media.

On the application of Mohammed Tahir Meerani, Saddar police registered a case under section 295-A of the Blasphemy Act.

Layyah District Police Officer Shazia Sarwar formed a team which arrested the accused.

Sources said the accused told police that her husband had planted the clip under liquor influence.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2022