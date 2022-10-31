DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

Husband of reporter killed in PTI long march foregoes pursuing legal action

Umar Farooq Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 05:07pm
<p>PTI leaders pray along with deceased reporter Sadaf Naeem’s family members at her house on Monday. — Omar Ayub Khan Twitter</p>

PTI leaders pray along with deceased reporter Sadaf Naeem’s family members at her house on Monday. — Omar Ayub Khan Twitter

The husband of reporter Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke a day ago while covering the PTI’s long march, has decided to not pursue “any kind of legal action”, according to a statement submitted to the police on Sunday night.

Naeem was “run over” by the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after she reportedly fell off the vehicle trying to get an “exclusive interview” with the former prime minister for Channel 5.

Her husband’s statement, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was submitted to the Saddar Kamoke police station.

“When the long march […] started to move gradually, my wife — who was standing on the divider — fell and was trapped beneath the container and died on the spot,” her husband stated.

“This was an accident,” he added, further saying that he did not want to take any legal action nor “do I want to get a postmortem examination conducted”.

He requested that “the dead body be handed over to us immediately so that the burial can be done in a timely manner.”

Govt alleges husband coerced to give statement

Citing an allegation from Naeem’s fellow reporter that she was pushed down by a container guard, government ministers called for an investigation and accused the PTI of coercing the husband to give his statement.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique shared a video purportedly showing Naeem’s husband signing his statement.

Rafique alleged that the deceased reporter’s husband was “surrounded” by PTI members to make him sign the statement.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Naeem’s fellow journalists were alleging that she was “pushed”.

He called for the “person who pushed her” to be arrested as “after this witness account, it was necessary that investigations of the incident are carried out.”

PTI leaders visit Sadaf Naeem’s house

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the reporter’s house to offer condolences and prayed for the family.

PTI Additional General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan also visited Naeem’s family with other PTI leaders and prayed for her.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.