Husband of reporter killed in PTI long march foregoes pursuing legal action

The husband of reporter Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke a day ago while covering the PTI’s long march, has decided to not pursue “any kind of legal action”, according to a statement submitted to the police on Sunday night.

Naeem was “run over” by the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khan after she reportedly fell off the vehicle trying to get an “exclusive interview” with the former prime minister for Channel 5.

Her husband’s statement, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was submitted to the Saddar Kamoke police station.

“When the long march […] started to move gradually, my wife — who was standing on the divider — fell and was trapped beneath the container and died on the spot,” her husband stated.

“This was an accident,” he added, further saying that he did not want to take any legal action nor “do I want to get a postmortem examination conducted”.

He requested that “the dead body be handed over to us immediately so that the burial can be done in a timely manner.”

Govt alleges husband coerced to give statement

Citing an allegation from Naeem’s fellow reporter that she was pushed down by a container guard, government ministers called for an investigation and accused the PTI of coercing the husband to give his statement.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique shared a video purportedly showing Naeem’s husband signing his statement.

Rafique alleged that the deceased reporter’s husband was “surrounded” by PTI members to make him sign the statement.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Naeem’s fellow journalists were alleging that she was “pushed”.

He called for the “person who pushed her” to be arrested as “after this witness account, it was necessary that investigations of the incident are carried out.”

PTI leaders visit Sadaf Naeem’s house

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the reporter’s house to offer condolences and prayed for the family.

PTI Additional General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan also visited Naeem’s family with other PTI leaders and prayed for her.