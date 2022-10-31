DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

SC summons Senate opposition leader on Azam Swati’s torture claims

Ikram Junaidi Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned Senate’s Opposition Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday (today) over his letter regarding the alleged torture on PTI Senator Azam Swati in custody.

Dr Waseem and Mr Swati wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan on Oct 17, urging him to take suo motu notice of the alleged torture on the senator while he was in Federal Inves­tigation Agency’s (FIA) custody.

Dr Waseem has been summoned by the director general of the court’s Human Rights Cell. He has been asked to give a briefing on the information about the torture.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the development and expressed the hope that the court will constitute a commission to probe the allegations.

Waseem had written a letter to CJP seeking suo motu notice

“The Supreme Court’s notice on the letter of the leader of opposition in the Senate is a step in right direction. [I] hope a commission will be formed after hearing Azam Swati which will probe his allegation,” he tweeted.

He also criticised Senate’s chairman and members who he said are “mum over the dishonour to the House”.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Swati had named two high-ranking army officers, who he alleged were involved in his custodial torture.

Although Mr Swati was arrested by FIA’s cybercrime wing, the officers he named belonged to the country’s premier intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Swati had accused Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, ISI Director General (C), and Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem Raza of physically torturing him. He urged the authorities concerned to remove the officers from their posts.

Mr Swati was arrested earlier this month from his home in Islamabad after a case was registered against him over “controversial” tweets. He was released on bail eight days later.

Since his arrest, Mr Swati has been claiming that he was stripped and tortured. Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried the “custodial torture” and vowed to approach every forum over the issue.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Crime Minister
Oct 31, 2022 08:39am
When you have a criminal pm then these event happens
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.