SC summons Senate opposition leader on Azam Swati’s torture claims

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned Senate’s Opposition Leader Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday (today) over his letter regarding the alleged torture on PTI Senator Azam Swati in custody.

Dr Waseem and Mr Swati wrote a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan on Oct 17, urging him to take suo motu notice of the alleged torture on the senator while he was in Federal Inves­tigation Agency’s (FIA) custody.

Dr Waseem has been summoned by the director general of the court’s Human Rights Cell. He has been asked to give a briefing on the information about the torture.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the development and expressed the hope that the court will constitute a commission to probe the allegations.

Waseem had written a letter to CJP seeking suo motu notice

“The Supreme Court’s notice on the letter of the leader of opposition in the Senate is a step in right direction. [I] hope a commission will be formed after hearing Azam Swati which will probe his allegation,” he tweeted.

He also criticised Senate’s chairman and members who he said are “mum over the dishonour to the House”.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Swati had named two high-ranking army officers, who he alleged were involved in his custodial torture.

Although Mr Swati was arrested by FIA’s cybercrime wing, the officers he named belonged to the country’s premier intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Swati had accused Maj Gen Faisal Naseer, ISI Director General (C), and Sector Commander Brigadier Faheem Raza of physically torturing him. He urged the authorities concerned to remove the officers from their posts.

Mr Swati was arrested earlier this month from his home in Islamabad after a case was registered against him over “controversial” tweets. He was released on bail eight days later.

Since his arrest, Mr Swati has been claiming that he was stripped and tortured. Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan decried the “custodial torture” and vowed to approach every forum over the issue.

