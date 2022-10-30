DAWN.COM Logo

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem crushed to death by Imran’s container during long march coverage

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Bilal Sheikh | Umar Farooq Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 10:48pm
<p>A photo of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem who was killed on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering the PTI’s long march for Channel 5, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

A Dawn.com correspondent on the container, however, said that Naeem slipped while trying to climb the container.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development, saying that a female media personnel was killed and that Imran had himself gotten off the vehicle to inspect the incident while Rescue 1122 was alerted as well.

“We are not 100 per cent sure about the identity but the reports are very bad,” he said prior to the confirmation by the channel.

Fawad requested the public to take caution while walking along Imran’s container, adding that the lives of all people contributing to the march were “precious and respected”.

As a result of the incident, the PTI called off today’s activities in solidarity.

Soon after, Imran extended his condolences to the reporter’s family.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today.

“We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,” he said in a brief address to supporters.

He said he had “no words to express my sorrow” at the terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, PM Shehbaz praised Naeem as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter”.

The prime minister announced Rs5 million financial aid for her family and ordered authorities to immediately complete the regulation process and hand over the amount to her family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said she spoke to Naeem’s husband, adding that her family would be helped in every possible way.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too expressed his grief over the death and said it was the responsibility of any social or political event’s organisers to make arrangements to ensure the safety of the public and journalists.

“PTI organisation is fully responsible for the lives and property of the people and journalists involved in the long march.”

FM Bilawal also called on the Punjab government to fully support Naeem’s family, particularly her children.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi lauded the deceased and extended his condolences to her family.

Furthermore, the chief minister announced financial assistance worth Rs2.5 million for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas called the accident a “tragedy” and appealed to Channel 5 to look after the reporter’s family as she died in the line of duty.

Other PTI leaders and members from the journalist fraternity also spoke highly of her and condoled her death.

Police officer martyred in Muridke

Meanwhile, the Punjab police said that a police officer, posted in Muridke for the march, died due to a cardiac attack.

According to a statement issued by the Sheikhpura police spokesperson, Constable Liaquat Ali was on duty as a driver at the PTI march when he died due to a heart attack.

The statement added that Ali was the father of three sons and a daughter and belonged to Sheikhupura’s Khanqah Dogran area.

According to an incident report, he was shifted to the Sheikhupura District Headquarter Hospital but could not recover from the cardiac attack.

The report added that his body was sent to his ancestral village.

TimeToMovveOn
Oct 30, 2022 07:24pm
Said RIP sister. You were just doing your job for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 30, 2022 07:26pm
Court should intervene to stop PTI’s long march.
Reply Recommend 0
As Astra
Oct 30, 2022 07:27pm
Blame it on establishment, you megalomaniac!
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 30, 2022 07:28pm
This is the man who runs away from funerals so he doesnt see dead body
Reply Recommend 0
Mr.Pakistani Fouji
Oct 30, 2022 07:35pm
Shaheed of Azadi March.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 30, 2022 07:37pm
Its sad. But why shaheed? Carelessness and taking unncessary risk is an avoidable death. The status of Shaheed is being misused for politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 30, 2022 07:38pm
Rest in peace. Inna lillahae wa inna illahae rajeoun. These so called leaders keep their children away in protected societies and do their politics on other children miseries and deaths.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 30, 2022 07:40pm
RIP. Had this happened in any others long march till now IK would have started playing with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 30, 2022 07:41pm
@Lawless, this is Pakiatan. 2017 Nawaz sharif protocol ran over a 12 year old boy. Capt Safdar said as he came out to greet his leader, sacrifice for Pakiatan. Nothing happened then, nothing will happen now. But such a tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Oct 30, 2022 07:43pm
Really sad. Criminal negligence of PTI's team. Too many people crowd the container just for a photo-op. A totally avoidable tragedy. Inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 30, 2022 07:44pm
It’s an accident. Very unfortunate and tragic but nevertheless an accident
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 30, 2022 07:44pm
Container,driver of the container and those who were boarding on the container should be taken into police custody for thorough investigation of this tragic incident,mere condolences are not enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Oct 30, 2022 07:46pm
Sad state of affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 30, 2022 07:46pm
So sad, should not happened at all, our protest rallies arrangements always been unsaved and always been over crowded. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 30, 2022 07:47pm
This death, without iota of doubt, is on PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 30, 2022 07:48pm
Sadaf Naeem the young Reporter lost her life. Her family must be devastated. Condolences to the family. What a horrible death. All because of this Long March.?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Oct 30, 2022 07:48pm
Where are PTI's blind supporters? Where is the Rat? Why are they not coming here to defend Niazi in this forum?
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Oct 30, 2022 07:53pm
Sad news! Good decision to call off today. Nawaz Sharif on GT road crushed a kid under his car and never stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 30, 2022 07:53pm
Blame everyone except IK and PTI for this incident also. That has been the usual tactic of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 30, 2022 07:56pm
A sad day and a bad omen for pti and its owner.
Reply Recommend 0
Chengez
Oct 30, 2022 07:57pm
Ordinary Pakistani are killed like cockroaches !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 30, 2022 07:57pm
Long March is IK's strategy to grab power. He doesn't care how many people get hurt along the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Oct 30, 2022 07:58pm
Rip
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Oct 30, 2022 07:58pm
Imran and PTI should be charged for Manslaughter/Murder for not making a Safety Cordon around the slow moving truck and for not having an Equipped Ambulance accompanying the trucks.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Wali
Oct 30, 2022 08:00pm
Passion of the Imran….
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 30, 2022 08:01pm
Classic - the high mighty sit on top and crush normal people; these containers should be banned they are not safe, Niazi can march in a Pajero
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 30, 2022 08:07pm
The long march is like a wild crazy elephant destroying everything in its path.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 30, 2022 08:08pm
@Mr.Pakistani Fouji, there are THOUSANDS of martyrs in any freedom action. American. French. India/Pakistan. Afghanistan. And China has some historical examples.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
Oct 30, 2022 08:11pm
Unfortunately no announcement was made by the so called leader Imran Khan for compensating the family of Sadaf on her untimely death knowing that she was run over by his container. Sluttering a few broken words about how shocked he is about her death are not enough. Don't know what he is trying to achieve by this stupid and senseless long march.
Reply Recommend 0
Babban
Oct 30, 2022 08:12pm
Another innocent life lost to fulfill ambitions of a narcissistic person. What are educated people doing in his march. Sad news.
Reply Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Oct 30, 2022 08:15pm
@Munna, Why should court intervene? Imran Khan is doing legal protest. This tragedy that happened wasn't planned or anything.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Oct 30, 2022 08:18pm
When NS entourage's car did the same in his March, running over a young man, he never even stopped to check, let alone cancelling.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Oct 30, 2022 08:18pm
@Saif Khan, It did happen in another long march. During Nawaz Sharif's march from Islamabad to Lahore a child was crushed to death.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Oct 30, 2022 08:20pm
@Ba Akhlaq, As if the investigation cannot proceed without taking anyone in custody.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Oct 30, 2022 08:20pm
What a nuisance these politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 30, 2022 08:22pm
1st casualty of the bloodied march. Somebody stop this power hundry maniac Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 30, 2022 08:24pm
I see blaming this on IK as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 30, 2022 08:24pm
Taliban Khan is responsible for death and destruction in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 30, 2022 08:25pm
@Amir , Remember they killed 2 precious white lions that were in the cage due to heat. That didnt even make the news
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 30, 2022 08:27pm
Crushed to death? You guys are so insensitive! It was an accident.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 30, 2022 08:29pm
One more journalist who became victim of this egomaniac's poltics
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Oct 30, 2022 08:29pm
@Munna, Your wish
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 30, 2022 08:35pm
Imran container killed her !
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Oct 30, 2022 08:35pm
After this tragic incident if the leader does not call off the march, public should boycott it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 30, 2022 08:36pm
@Abha Singh, how about Indian government for massacres of occupied JK citizens ?
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Oct 30, 2022 08:37pm
Senseless loss of life. Health and safety rules are nonexistent in our land of the pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Oct 30, 2022 08:39pm
But still he won’t stop until he becomes PM again to complete his mission of destruction
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 30, 2022 08:42pm
RIP. Was she pushed from IK’s container?
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Oct 30, 2022 08:43pm
RIP........1st causality of long march let's this be the last..
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 30, 2022 08:50pm
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ Will this freak accident now be blamed on PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 30, 2022 08:50pm
@Tamza, yes but it should be a freedom fight and not a fight for personal gains and power seeking.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Oct 30, 2022 08:55pm
Court Should STOP this Stupid Long March
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 30, 2022 08:58pm
I bet $1m PDM and neutrals will lodge a case blaming IK for her death and try to arrest him.....
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 30, 2022 09:01pm
Loss of precious life has to be accepted for greater haqeeqi azadi as promised by IK, Sadaf happened to present at the wrong time and wrong place.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 30, 2022 09:02pm
Criminal negligence
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 30, 2022 09:03pm
In general, there is never a proper hazard assessment done for any event, be it a concert, a stage show or any other mass gathering of people. Just today we heard about that awful incident in South Korea. And then this..
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Oct 30, 2022 09:05pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , poor correlation drawn . Field reporting accidents are not caused because of the events they cover unless it’s an embedded reporter covering a war zone . This is no different than any accident anywhere. However the one thing we can all learn from this event is creating a media corridor for these types of events because they are mainly there to do a job with equipment and crew that requires space and movement.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Oct 30, 2022 09:05pm
This is all madness of our politicians, container’s politics must be banned in our country from now on immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Guru
Oct 30, 2022 09:09pm
Shocking, no safety and security for journalist. They are there just because of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Oct 30, 2022 09:12pm
RIP officer Liaquat Ali and Sadaf Naeem. Another 2 victims of IK's blind pursuit for his power. This should STOP now.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 30, 2022 09:12pm
Sadaf Naeem, a reporter covering the PTI’s long march for Channel Five, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday This is what a real leader is. IK immediately called off the azadi march, showing how even one life matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 30, 2022 09:14pm
@Munna, Court should intervene to stop PTI’s long march. Court should intervene to throw this illegal government out, its because of them that nation is suffering. Now there are tragedies even when trying to liberate the narion from theives.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 30, 2022 09:15pm
PDM is a curse on the nation. Report picled up and tortured, another murdered abroad and one fell to accident trying to free tge narion from theives and their clueless backers.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Oct 30, 2022 09:16pm
Inna lilah wa ina ilaihi rajion. I hope the craziness of Pakistani politics stops soon. It’s caused too much damage.
Reply Recommend 0
Cheeko Beeko
Oct 30, 2022 09:16pm
Imran Khan is directly responsible for the death of channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem. Had Imran Khan had not announced for the long march the channel 5 reporter would have not gone for reporting about long march. This is second journalist that have been killed to give coverage to Imran Khan who has no other work except to do politics of hatred in the country. Imran Khan should call off the long march and must return to Banigala so that no other person should die due to long march of Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 30, 2022 09:25pm
@Munna, Court should intervene to stop PTI’s long march. No need, IK is a great leader, he stopped it himself, as he feels for every human being.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 30, 2022 09:28pm
IKN is liable for her death. He must be prosecuted as per country law .
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 30, 2022 09:30pm
Sad incident.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 30, 2022 09:30pm
@Akram, no sir. It’s a negligence . IKN must be prosecuted
Reply Recommend 0
KK
Oct 30, 2022 09:32pm
Oh man! Sad news :(
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Oct 30, 2022 09:34pm
A very sad incident. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sadaf Naeem. May her soul rest in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
TR
Oct 30, 2022 09:34pm
Such a tragic and heartbreaking incident. Deepest condolence to the family and friends of Sadaf Naeem. Please always think about your safety and safety of others when in a large crowd (due to high chances of a stampede) or everywhere you are (buildings, machines, home, vehicles, roads). Safety awareness can save someone's life.
Reply Recommend 0
Rauf
Oct 30, 2022 09:37pm
This is just horrific. It should've just been another day of reporting for her. Hope the family can hold PTI and Khan responsible in some way because he is
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 30, 2022 09:38pm
RIP beautiful soul . You were serving nation . Lot of respect from IOJK .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 30, 2022 09:40pm
Container king strikes again!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 30, 2022 09:43pm
It is a chaotic situation lead by power hungry people.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Oct 30, 2022 09:43pm
Bilawal is responsible for all the accidental deaths in Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Oct 30, 2022 09:44pm
Soon there will be a statement blaming the enemies!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 30, 2022 09:44pm
Blame PTI for every little things but no blame to government for killing (not saving) masses from floods, hunger, disease and destitution. That’s how the politics is played in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 30, 2022 09:46pm
@Cheeko Beeko, Lies and distortion. The journalist was doing her job and duty like you do when you go to attend your fruit vendor job in slums of your country. The democratic process which is part of the country’s functioning process is what PTI is doing . Media coverage is obtained by media houses to do the business and it is never the responsibility of political parties as how they proceed in their task . Go let Our Kashmiri girl fly out of india to receive the award and stop interference .
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 30, 2022 09:46pm
Inna lillahi wa'inna ilahi rajaun. Very tragic deaths of both the lady reporter and police constable , in the line of their respective duties.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Oct 30, 2022 09:46pm
Very sad. Loss of good woman. We also condone the loss of a dutiful Police Officer, Liaquat Ali.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 30, 2022 09:51pm
May she RIP. Very sad news.
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Oct 30, 2022 09:52pm
@asma, Human life and Animal life are low in the land of the pure
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 30, 2022 09:53pm
Inna lilla hae wa inna ilaihae rajeon. May her demise be given the status of a jihad and she granted Janat e ferdos and sabr to her family.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Oct 30, 2022 09:55pm
This stubborn person needs blood and dead bodies. He should be held responsible for this killing.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Oct 30, 2022 09:58pm
CHARGE Imran Khan for negligence and murder death of reporter It's Imran container responsible for her death. PTI should pay million rupees to her family.and STOP this death Valley March by criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 30, 2022 09:59pm
Vawda was right.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Oct 30, 2022 10:00pm
Imran khan you have achieved nothing by these protest and long march stuff. You only give hard time to public
Reply Recommend 0
test
Oct 30, 2022 10:03pm
May her soul rest in peace and condolences to the family for such a tragic loss that cannot be described in the words. A human loss is a loss which can never be compensated by anything. Even If you put trillion dollars on one side and a human life on the other side it still will not be compared because life is priceless. Channels must pay a good sum of income to news reporters as well as good training on how to cover difficult spots in their coverage to avoid such fatal accidents in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Amadeus
Oct 30, 2022 10:04pm
Where is health and safety? The number if people on the container etc should be strictly regulated by the authorities and PTI to prevent such tragedies. This long March should be canceled or postponed now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidc
Oct 30, 2022 10:07pm
Everyone martyred. Great !
Reply Recommend 0
Shehz
Oct 30, 2022 10:07pm
Were there tie rope/ body harness available/offered? If not, then it's negligent homicide/ criminal negligence by the organizers and they should face the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Oct 30, 2022 10:08pm
Tragic! My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased! However, she died doing what she loved most and in the service of the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 30, 2022 10:10pm
Sad news but it is part of the risk of being a journalist.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 30, 2022 10:22pm
Any FIR ?
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 30, 2022 10:29pm
RIP Sada Naeem. SS ordered to shoot people with live fire on protestors anyone remember Model Town incident, do we have such short term memories. These looters, murderers and money launderers will never fool us anymore, no matter how many media houses they block from free press and false news and terror they spread. Journalist who cover from the heart will live in our hearts. These maniacs will never be able to impose the family dynastic politics on us no matter what they do. R
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 30, 2022 10:32pm
@Mr.Pakistani Fouji, It is a murder.
Reply Recommend 0
Pontifex
Oct 30, 2022 10:40pm
@asma, you are unwell lady
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 30, 2022 10:48pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un , Brave lady, was marching for azadi as a news reporter, wanted to see the historic day when free and fair elections would be announced and held. Nation will avenge yours and arshad sharifs shadat by ensuring removal of the chors in government.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Oct 30, 2022 10:50pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed, Canada
Oct 30, 2022 10:50pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. PTI should writ on all sides of the container, "Don't try to climb the container when it is moving. It may cost your life."
Reply Recommend 0

