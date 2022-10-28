DAWN.COM Logo

3 Pakistani firemen killed in Doha training accident

AFP Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:43am

DOHA: Three Pakistani firemen died in a training accident in the Qatari capital weeks before the start of the World Cup, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities said the three were not taking part in a multi-national World Cup security exercise currently being held around Doha that includes simulations of “chemical incidents” and demonstrations.

Officials did not give details of the accident taken place late Wednesday but accounts given by friends of the three and posted on social media said they were on a crane that collapsed in Doha’s Hamad port.

Photographs accompanying the posts showed the crumpled crane. AFP could not immediately verify the pictures.

Fifteen foreign governments, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Palestinian territories, have sent security forces and experts for the Watan exercise that ended on Thursday.

Exercises have included fighter jet drills, a chemical attack on a stadium and handling demonstrations.

Turkey has sent about 3,000 police to reinforce Qatar’s domestic force during the World Cup that starts November 20 and ends December 18. Morocco and Pakistan will also reportedly send police reinforcements.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 28, 2022 08:20am
In response for loans, pakistan sends servicemen to qatar and saudi where they are put to do the most dangerous and demeaning work. Why isn't a single qatari fireman killed. And this is only training!
A
Oct 28, 2022 08:34am
If quatar pays 100 for compensation families will get 2.
Asif
Oct 28, 2022 08:50am
Strange. How can they be killed during exercise?
