‘Positive signs’ over Australia entry: Djokovic

Reuters Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:51am
In this file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his Semi Final singles match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Jan 11, 2020. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his Semi Final singles match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Jan 11, 2020. — Reuters/File

SYDNEY: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic says there are “positive signs” that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam tournament this year on the grounds that his opposition to Covid-19 vaccination threatened the stability of country.

The former world number one said he was hoping to hear soon whether his bid to have his three-year visa ban set aside by the government had been successful.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially,” he told Serbia’s Sportal in an interview.

“We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case.

“I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks whatever that answer might be, but of course I am hoping for a positive one so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia.”

Australia’s Home Affairs ministry has repeatedly reiterated its policy of not commenting on individual cases.

Djokovic remains unvaccinated but Australia scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their Covid vaccination status in July.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

