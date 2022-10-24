DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

Bajaur peace body resents officials’ ‘failure’ to honour commitments

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 10:30am

BAJAUR: Members of Bajaur peace action committee comprising elders and political leaders have deplored authorities’ failure to take concrete measures to curb attempts to sabotage the ‘hard-earned’ peace in the region.

They voiced their concern at a meeting held here on Sunday under the chair of the body’s president Maulana Abdur Rasheed, who is also Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s Bajaur chief.

PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan, JI’s Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, PML-N district president Malik Gul Kareem Khan, ANP’s Sheikh Jan Zada, PPP’s Mohammad Anees Khan, and other notables were in attendance.

The participants regretted that the local authorities had yet to honour their commitments made to the committee to take steps to curb sabotage activities in the district.

They said the officials had assured to implement a 12-point agenda put forward by the committee members at the end of their week-long protest on August 28, but to no avail.

The participants slammed the PTI local lawmakers for not playing their due role in that regard.

APPEAL: Family members have demanded of the authorities to help trace the body of a man drowned in the Indus River in Upper Kohistan when a car he was driving plunged into the waters a few days ago. Six members of a family, also travelling in the car, had also drowned in the incident. Search for the bodies is ongoing.

Talking to reporters, they said Rehan Khan, who belongs to Salarzai tehsil, had left for Gilgit in his car on October 19. They said they were concerned as five days had passed, but the bodies were yet to be traced. They appealed to the provincial government to take notice of the matter and ensure early recovery of the bodies.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...