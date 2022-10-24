Bajaur peace body resents officials’ ‘failure’ to honour commitments

BAJAUR: Members of Bajaur peace action committee comprising elders and political leaders have deplored authorities’ failure to take concrete measures to curb attempts to sabotage the ‘hard-earned’ peace in the region.

They voiced their concern at a meeting held here on Sunday under the chair of the body’s president Maulana Abdur Rasheed, who is also Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s Bajaur chief.

PPP leader Akhunzada Chattan, JI’s Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, PML-N district president Malik Gul Kareem Khan, ANP’s Sheikh Jan Zada, PPP’s Mohammad Anees Khan, and other notables were in attendance.

The participants regretted that the local authorities had yet to honour their commitments made to the committee to take steps to curb sabotage activities in the district.

They said the officials had assured to implement a 12-point agenda put forward by the committee members at the end of their week-long protest on August 28, but to no avail.

The participants slammed the PTI local lawmakers for not playing their due role in that regard.

APPEAL: Family members have demanded of the authorities to help trace the body of a man drowned in the Indus River in Upper Kohistan when a car he was driving plunged into the waters a few days ago. Six members of a family, also travelling in the car, had also drowned in the incident. Search for the bodies is ongoing.

Talking to reporters, they said Rehan Khan, who belongs to Salarzai tehsil, had left for Gilgit in his car on October 19. They said they were concerned as five days had passed, but the bodies were yet to be traced. They appealed to the provincial government to take notice of the matter and ensure early recovery of the bodies.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022